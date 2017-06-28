 
Login | Sign up |Help
28 June 2017
Visit cib.db.com
» View all news Next story »

Providing knowledge and access to networks is the future of banking - Rabobank CEO

4 hours ago  |  1342 views  |  0 Rabobank Head office building entrance

Rabobank chairman of the executive board Wiebe Draijer has given an insight into his vision for the future of banking in the fintech age, arguing that providing knowledge and access to networks, not products, will be what drives his industry.

Speaking at Money20/20, Draijer offered up a grand vision of how he wants his bank to contribute to wealth, prosperity, and even feeding the world.

"We are making this happen not only by fulfilling financial needs, but also by providing access to both relevant knowledge and our network. For our customers, and also together with established partners and startups," he told his audience.

Rabobank screens thousands of startups every year, bringing in about 50 to an accelerator programme before experimenting with 30-odd and finally investing in three to five. The Dutch firm runs approximately 120 mid and long term innovation projects with more than 700 people involved in "innovation".

Says Draijer: "We are developing our own FinTech startups and we get involved and invest in innovative external companies when strategically relevant. Through these companies, Rabobank is creating strategic options for the future and is helping build a sustainable and future-proof business model for our customers."

The bank is also bringing a digital touch to its long history in the food and agriculture financing business through its Terra accelerator programme and an online community for farmers.

Says Draijer: "In order to continue to provide the best possible service, we must know exactly what is happening in their [customers'] lives, their problems, their needs, and what developments are impacting their businesses.

"We’re continuously looking for ways to help and support them in the best ways we can. This spurs a drive for innovation. Innovation is not an aim in itself for us, but rather a result of our drive and mission."
ChannelsSTART UPSFINANCIAL INCLUSIONMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Dutch banks bid to manage falling cash use through joint ATM network

Dutch banks bid to manage falling cash use through joint ATM network

31 May 2017  |  6392 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 19 linkedin
Rabobank enters digital identity market

Rabobank enters digital identity market

12 May 2017  |  8901 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 22 linkedin
Rabobank readies for real-time payments

Rabobank readies for real-time payments

19 January 2017  |  7572 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 18 linkedin
Rabobank to build online P2P platform linking private banking customers with SMEs

Rabobank to build online P2P platform linking private banking customers with SMEs

15 June 2016  |  13671 views  |  2 comments | 34 tweets | 35 linkedin
Rabobank to lay off 9,000 staff

Rabobank to lay off 9,000 staff

11 December 2015  |  6096 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 7 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Rabobank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.response.ncr.comvisit www.www.fisglobal.comvisit www.finastra.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
ECB preps eurozone-wide instant payments serviceECB preps eurozone-wide instant payments s...
9201 views comments | 19 tweets | 37 linkedin
ABN Amro tests wearable tech for contactless paymentsABN Amro tests wearable tech for contactle...
8755 views comments | 10 tweets | 6 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyThe EU and blockchain: taking the lead?
7561 views 0 | 8 tweets | 7 linkedin
Asia still top dog for payments innovation but Europe gaining groundAsia still top dog for payments innovation...
7492 views comments | 10 tweets | 9 linkedin
Mastercard eyes opportunities to profit from sharing economyMastercard eyes opportunities to profit fr...
6993 views comments | 6 tweets | 6 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter