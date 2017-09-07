Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Register now
» View all news Next story »

Intel granted review into its €1bn EU fine

07 September 2017  |  6100 views  |  0 EU building, Brussels

Chip processor Intel has taken a significant step towards overturning a €1bn fine imposed by the European Commission (EC) after it won the right to a review.

The fine was issued by the EC's Competition Authority as a penalty for Intel's antitrust behaviour back in June 2014 and was one of the biggest such fines to be issued at the time.

But the European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled that all of the evidence in the case should be re-examined. The ruling could pave the way for other tech giants and computer hardware manufacturers, such as Google and Qualcomm, to challenge their own rulings from the EC's Competition Authority.

The EC's accusation of anticompetitive behaviour centres on the use of so-called 'exclusivity incentives'. Intel offered rebates to compuer manufacturers in return for buying at least 95% of their chips from Intel.

But the ECJ's ruling has effectively raised the burden of proof on competition authorities and to show more evidence that the use of exclusivity incentives caused harm to its competitors.

The decision was welcomed by Intel, which issued a statement to the Financial Times. "We have always believed that our actions were lawful and did not harm competition. We look forward to the next step in this process, in what is a respectful disagreement between Intel and the EC's competition regulators."

The review does not mean that Intel's fine will be overturned as the EC still views exclusivity incentives as illegal in nature. Nevertheless it will be a big encouragement to other large US tech companies that have fallen foul of the EU's Competition Authority, Qualcomm is being investigated over payments made to Apple over the use of its chips in iPhones and iPads and Google is also being investigated over its contract terms with phone makers and networks using its Android software.

According to competition lawyers, the Intel case will give these tech firms encouragement that they can defend the use of exclusivity incentives if they can demonstrate there was no commercial harm to competitors.

"The court of justice confirms exclusivity rebates as abusive by nature but if a defendant argues, with supporting evidence, that its conduct could not restrict competition from equally efficient rivals, the commission has to rebut that," said Maurits Dolmans of law firm Cleary Gottlieb, which counts Google as a client, speaking to the FT.

There could also be implications for the fintech market given that both Intel and Google were the biggest corporate investors in the fintech market between 2011 and 2014 according to research firm CB Insights,

ChannelsRISK & REGULATION
KeywordsHARDWARELEGAL

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

New EU rules could cost UK firms &#163;122bn in cybersecurity fines - PCI SSC

New EU rules could cost UK firms £122bn in cybersecurity fines - PCI SSC

17 October 2016  |  21462 views  |  4 comments | 32 tweets | 40 linkedin
Intel builds Tel Aviv fintech innovation lab

Intel builds Tel Aviv fintech innovation lab

01 June 2016  |  9744 views  |  0 comments | 21 tweets | 8 linkedin
Aussie court slaps $18 million fine on Visa for anti-competitive practices

Aussie court slaps $18 million fine on Visa for anti-competitive practices

04 September 2015  |  8986 views  |  1 comments | 8 tweets | 10 linkedin
Google and Intel top charts of corporate investors in fintech

Google and Intel top charts of corporate investors in fintech

01 June 2015  |  12222 views  |  0 comments | 28 tweets | 11 linkedin
Intel to probe blockchain potential

Intel to probe blockchain potential

17 March 2015  |  18278 views  |  0 comments | 25 tweets | 10 linkedin
American Express to appeal against antitrust ruling

American Express to appeal against antitrust ruling

20 February 2015  |  6091 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 6 linkedin
PwC fined $25m for whitewashing bank's sanctions violations

PwC fined $25m for whitewashing bank's sanctions violations

19 August 2014  |  6384 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 10 linkedin
UK banks face competition probe

UK banks face competition probe

18 July 2014  |  4790 views  |  3 comments | 5 tweets | 7 linkedin
Liquidnet fined $2m for misusing dark pool subscriber data

Liquidnet fined $2m for misusing dark pool subscriber data

09 June 2014  |  6380 views  |  1 comments | 1 tweets | 2 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Intel - all news
Google - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.ncr.comvisit www.temenos.comvisit www.capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27251 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11411 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10609 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8795 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7858 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Trade Finance Compliance (Europe)

Competitive
London, UK (or flexible)

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter