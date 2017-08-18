Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Barclays uses sensors to check when bankers are at their desks

18 August 2017  |  11626 views  |  1 Barclays building 2

Barclays has begun using devices with heat and motion sensors to track when staffers are at their desks, according to Bloomberg.

Barclays investment bankers in London recently began spotting the OccupEye black boxes, made by UK firm Cad-Capture, strapped to their desks.

However, in a statement to Bloomberg, the bank insists that the technology is not being used to spy on workers but rather to assess office space usage.

"This sort of analysis helps us to reduce costs, for example, managing energy consumption, or identifying opportunities to further adopt flexible work environments," says Barclays.

Unite the union was informed of the move and says that it will monitor the situation to ensure staff are not spied on. Lloyds says that it uses similar technology.

ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKING

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member | 21 August, 2017, 09:12 in the age of collaborative working, I am not sure what to measure from desk presence!
Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Barclays pairs banking data with third party apps for SmartBusiness Dashboard

Barclays pairs banking data with third party apps for SmartBusiness Dashboard

18 August 2017  |  14787 views  |  1 comments | 23 tweets | 42 linkedin
Barclays customers to suffer Web blackouts until the end of the year

Barclays customers to suffer Web blackouts until the end of the year

16 August 2017  |  8291 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 6 linkedin
Barclays tightens e-mail security following executive lapse

Barclays tightens e-mail security following executive lapse

22 May 2017  |  8694 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 6 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Barclays Bank - all news
Lloyds Banking Group - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.vasco.comRegister nowvisit www.ncr.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27249 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11410 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10609 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8792 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7851 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Banking & Corporate Payments (North America)

Competitive
New York, NY - USA (some flexibility on location)

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter