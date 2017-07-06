Login | Sign up |Help
06 July 2017
visit www.finastra.com
» View all news Next story »

Brown Brothers Harriman taps CIO to lead fintech biz

1 hour ago  |  655 views  |  0 Strategy drawings

America's oldest private bank, Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH), is looking to the future by appointing CIO Michael McGovern to a newly created role overseeing its fintech business.

As head of investor services fintech offerings, McGovern will look after the middle office services and software-as-a-service technology BBA provides to asset managers and financial institutions.

BBA claims a fintech client base of over 250 institutions and says that demand for the kind of capabilities it offers has spiked. McGovern will focus on data strategy and client information delivery channels - two areas that asset managers and financial institutions have increasingly looked to tap for revenue generation, cost control, and product enhancements.

Says McGovern: "BBH's focus on asset managers and financial institutions means that a lot of what we develop for ourselves to achieve efficient, scalable, and compliant cross-border operations is directly relevant to clients.

"Clients can use these innovations as their own, whether or not they also use BBH for financial or business process outsourcing services. This is a great time and a great opportunity to help clients achieve their strategic objectives with digital and data solutions."

McGovern's role of CIO will be replaced by co-heads of technology, filled by current MDs Brian Condon and Lorrie Gordon.
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKING
KeywordsPEOPLEWEALTH MANAGEMENT

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Brown Brothers Harriman to ditch traditional desktops as workers go mobile

Brown Brothers Harriman to ditch traditional desktops as workers go mobile

01 October 2013  |  11870 views  |  1 comments | 5 tweets | 10 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH) - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
download the report nowvisit www.niceactimize.comvisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutions

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
EBA rejects Commission amendments on screen scraping under PSD2EBA rejects Commission amendments on scree...
16000 views 16 comments | 45 tweets | 60 linkedin
Rise in online and mobile shopping drives card fraud transactions to new highRise in online and mobile shopping drives...
9010 views comments | 19 tweets | 27 linkedin
Enterprise Ireland bids to woo startups with EUR500,000 fintech fundEnterprise Ireland bids to woo startups wi...
8826 views comments | 13 tweets | 8 linkedin
Danske Bank develops pocket money appDanske Bank develops pocket money app
8713 views comments | 13 tweets | 13 linkedin
SBI and Siam Commercial Bank open cross-border remittance rail using RippleSBI and Siam Commercial Bank open cross-bo...
8268 views comments | 13 tweets | 11 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Risk and Compliance (Europe)

Competitive
London, UK (or flexible)

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter