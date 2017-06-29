Login | Sign up |Help
29 June 2017
Chase partners GE to slash branch energy emissions

Chase is pushing its green credentials through a partnership with GE that will see the bank slash energy consumption at 4500 branches by 15%.

Working with GE's Current team, Chase will roll out an energy management system that uses sensors, software and lighting controls to help branches reduce electric and gas consumption by 15% and water from irrigation systems by 20%.

The bank is also working with Current to pilot an installation of solar panels at Chase branches in California, with plans to introduce solar technology to thousands of other locations.

The agreement is the second phase of a collaboration with Current which has already seen Chase retrofit 2500 branches with LED lighting, helping to cut lighting energy consumption by 50% - the equivalent of taking nearly 27,000 cars off the road.

The work is helping Chase hit its target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 50% below 2005 levels by 2020. The bank also continues to offset 100% of emissions generated by employee air travel on an annual basis.

"As we think about the future of our branch and workplace, we’re always looking for smart strategies that make our business and buildings more sustainable. This technology will help us run our facilities more efficiently, reduce energy consumption and improve the experience for our clients, customers and employees," says David Owen, chief administrative officer, JPMorgan Chase.
