 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016

05 April 2017  |  10154 views  |  0 JPMorgan

JPMorgan Chase spent around $600 million on emerging fintech solutions last year, says the bank's CEO Jamie Dimon in a letter to shareholders which also mentions an API store and some "interesting developments" in the bill payments department.

In his annual letter to shareholders, Dimon says that one of the reasons behind JPMorgan's solid performance is its commitment to technology. The bank spent more than $9.5 billion on tech last year, about $3 billion of which went towards new initiatives.

Of this, $600 million was spent on emerging fintech solutions - which include building and improving digital and mobile services and partnering with fintech companies.

On the bank's own product development, Dimon stresses work towards "end-to-end" digital banking that lets customers open an account and complete the majority of transactions on their phones.

The firm has also been aggressively pursuing partnerships with others, including Roostify for mortgages, TrueCar for auto finance, OnDeck for small business lending and Symphony for communications.

Looking to the future, the letter highlights a Developer Services API store "that offers a direct interfaces with our applications (fully controlled, of course), we are enabling entrepreneurs, partners, fintech companies and clients to build new products or services dedicated to specific needs".

Dimon also teases work on bill payments and business services, writing: "While I can’t reveal much at the moment, suffice it to say there are some interesting developments coming as we integrate our capabilities with those of other companies."

Another area of collaboration with fintech firms is the JPMorgan Chase Financial Solutions Lab, which, in partnership with the Center for Financial Services Innovation to help find the fintech products that help consumers manage their daily finances and meet their long-term goals.

To date, the Lab has helped support more than 18 fintech companies working to improve the financial health of more than a million Americans.

Writes Dimon: "The reasons we invest so much in technology (whether it’s digital, big data or machine learning) are simple: to benefit customers with better, faster and often cheaper products and services, to reduce errors and to make the firm more efficient."
ChannelsPAYMENTSRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINEFINANCIAL INCLUSIONSTART UPS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Chase to acquire MCX mobile payments tech

Chase to acquire MCX mobile payments tech

13 March 2017  |  7140 views  |  3 comments | 20 tweets | 8 linkedin
Big banks prepare $20 million funding round for Axoni - Reuters

Big banks prepare $20 million funding round for Axoni - Reuters

20 December 2016  |  11580 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 4 linkedin
JPMorgan leads $30m funding round for Cloud9

JPMorgan leads $30m funding round for Cloud9

12 October 2016  |  4782 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 1 linkedin
JPMorgan Chase partners InvestCloud for digital wealth management

JPMorgan Chase partners InvestCloud for digital wealth management

21 September 2016  |  7193 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 7 linkedin
JPMorgan embraces fintech startups through 'in-residence' programme

JPMorgan embraces fintech startups through 'in-residence' programme

30 June 2016  |  10870 views  |  0 comments | 25 tweets | 13 linkedin
JPMorgan tests blockchain for dollar transfers; strikes Starbucks deal

JPMorgan tests blockchain for dollar transfers; strikes Starbucks deal

23 February 2016  |  12977 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 8 linkedin
FinLab puts down $3 million to find ways to address financial shocks

FinLab puts down $3 million to find ways to address financial shocks

12 February 2016  |  4857 views  |  1 comments | 5 tweets | 2 linkedin
JPMorgan partners OnDeck on small biz lending

JPMorgan partners OnDeck on small biz lending

02 December 2015  |  4870 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 3 linkedin
Dimon dismisses bitcoin

Dimon dismisses bitcoin

05 November 2015  |  7286 views  |  3 comments | 22 tweets | 13 linkedin
Big banks team on reference data utility

Big banks team on reference data utility

06 October 2015  |  6312 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
JPMorgan Chase to double cybersecurity spending

JPMorgan Chase to double cybersecurity spending

05 August 2015  |  8460 views  |  0 comments | 21 tweets | 13 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

JPMorgan Chase - all news
 

Related company information

JPMorgan Chase

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10154 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8786 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8324 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8189 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6610 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter