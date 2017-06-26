 
Login | Sign up |Help
26 June 2017
Visit cib.db.com
» View all news Next story »

European savings and co-operative banks join screen-scraping row

11 hours ago  |  2701 views  |  0 EU flag

Trade groups representing over 5000 European savings and co-operative banks have called on the European Banking Authority to reject Commission amendments to the revised Payment Services Directive which would require banks to provide a fall-back interface to screen-scraping technology for third party access to consumer bank data.

The proposals to outlaw screen scraping in favour of bank-led access to client data under APIs were first trailed by the publication of the EBA's Regulatory Technical Standards for PSD2 in February.

The suggestion has led to an uproar among mature fintech startups, who have lobbied hard for a reversal of the decision, claiming that the reforms will provide banks with the means to control what data is shared, putting new entrants at a disadvantage.

The European Commission has since intervened on their behalf, asking the EBA not to ban screen scraping outright but to hold it in reverse as a back-up mechanism should bank interfaces fail to function properly.

In their joint submission to the EBA, the European Savings and Retail Banking Group (ESBG) and the European Association of Co-operative Banks (EACB), argue that the Commission's position willfully misunderstands the functioning of online banking architecure, nor takes account of the resources and costs required to provide a fail-back interface.

The lobby has suggest a compromise proposal which suggests that the EBA define a minimum average availability rate of the designated interface that would release compliant banks from the burden of providing a screen-scraping fall back.

The ESBG and EACB's complaints follow an earlier intervention by the European Banking Federation, which contended that the privacy of client data, cybersecurity and innovation would all be at risk should the Commission force the EBA to backtrack on its plans.
ChannelsPAYMENTSSTART UPSRETAIL BANKINGRISK & REGULATIONMOBILE & ONLINE
KeywordsOPEN APIS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

European Commission calls on EBA to rethink screen scraping ban

European Commission calls on EBA to rethink screen scraping ban

22 May 2017  |  5962 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 21 linkedin
European banks lobby Commission to push ahead with screen scraping ban

European banks lobby Commission to push ahead with screen scraping ban

16 May 2017  |  9855 views  |  6 comments | 29 tweets | 36 linkedin
Fintech coalition formed to fight EBA plans to outlaw screen scraping

Fintech coalition formed to fight EBA plans to outlaw screen scraping

05 May 2017  |  8944 views  |  5 comments | 30 tweets | 23 linkedin
EBA to relax controversial PSD2 authentication rules

EBA to relax controversial PSD2 authentication rules

21 February 2017  |  19314 views  |  8 comments | 56 tweets | 77 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

European Commission - all news
European Banking Authority (EBA) - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.response.ncr.comdownload the report nowvisit www.events.sap.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Live: EBAday 2017, day twoLive: EBAday 2017, day two
10614 views comments | 4 tweets | 5 linkedin
Live: EBAday 2017, day oneLive: EBAday 2017, day one
9728 views comments | 3 tweets | 4 linkedin
ECB preps eurozone-wide instant payments serviceECB preps eurozone-wide instant payments s...
8473 views comments | 19 tweets | 33 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyArtificial Intelligence- Computer to IOT
7755 views 0 | 4 tweets | 1 linkedin
PSD2, Open Banking, APIs the customerPSD2, Open Banking, APIs the customer
7639 views comments

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter