 
Login | Sign up |Help
16 June 2017
Book a meeting today
» View all news Next story »

UBS dangles $200,000 carrot to woo startups to fintech challenge

8 hours ago  |  1781 views  |  0 UBS Building entrance 1

UBS is promising funding of up to $200,000 to run proof-of-concept or pilot trials for outstanding startups emerging from its second global Future of Finance competition.

The Swiss bank is inviting startups from around the world with innovative and potentially disruptive technological ideas to apply for participation in the contest by end-July.

The bank is looking for a maximum of 40 startups, grouped into four regional geographic areas, to join the competition and sign up for 250 hours of dedicated coaching and mentoring as they refine their ideas. Participants will be expected to address four specific niches, defined as Ecosystem, RegTech and LegalTech, Investment Banking 4.0 and Wealth in the Digital Age.

Demo day finals will take place in Hong Kong, New York, London and Zurich in the autumn. The winners from each region will qualify for a $20,000 cash prize and the prospect of a $200,000 cash injection to take the idea into production.

UBS Group COO Axel Lehmann, says: "Technological enhancements present a unique opportunity for a step-change to our client offering. We aim to support fintech companies and organizations who are transforming our industry and work with them to provide even better services to our clients. I strongly encourage ambitious, growing fintechs to enter this exciting competition."
ChannelsSTART UPSWHOLESALE BANKINGRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Swiss government looks to ease rules for fintechs

Swiss government looks to ease rules for fintechs

25 November 2016  |  8889 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 4 linkedin
Swiss banks pair up with Kickstart cohort

Swiss banks pair up with Kickstart cohort

04 November 2016  |  5989 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 1 linkedin
SIX bids to build centre of gravity for Swiss startups

SIX bids to build centre of gravity for Swiss startups

06 October 2016  |  3436 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets
UBS strikes alliance with robo-advisor SigFig

UBS strikes alliance with robo-advisor SigFig

16 May 2016  |  7158 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 6 linkedin
UBS and Credit Suisse launch fintech accelerator

UBS and Credit Suisse launch fintech accelerator

22 March 2016  |  23900 views  |  1 comments | 49 tweets | 22 linkedin
Switzerland needs to become more fintech friendly or risk irrelevance

Switzerland needs to become more fintech friendly or risk irrelevance

08 February 2016  |  8144 views  |  0 comments | 23 tweets | 8 linkedin
UBS to investigate blockchain technology in new London innovation lab

UBS to investigate blockchain technology in new London innovation lab

02 April 2015  |  22620 views  |  0 comments | 36 tweets | 20 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

UBS - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.ebaday.comvisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutionsvisit www.www.fisglobal.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Misys and D+H combine as FinastraMisys and D+H combine as Finastra
12358 views comments | 18 tweets | 33 linkedin
satelliteFormer UBS innovation lead establishes cry...
8992 views comments | 14 tweets | 4 linkedin
Berlin Group to publish single API standard for PSD2Berlin Group to publish single API standar...
8853 views comments | 24 tweets | 56 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyUser Experience Design and Behaviour Psych...
7345 views 2 | 8 tweets | 4 linkedin
Monzo may have to freeze some accounts under new money laundering rulesMonzo may have to freeze some accounts und...
7305 views comments | 9 tweets | 10 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter