 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

Swiss banks pair up with Kickstart cohort

04 November 2016  |  5709 views  |  0 chequered flag

A Kickstart Accelerator programme in Switzerland has proved fertile hunting ground for some of the countries biggest banks as they seek out fresh talent and innovative applications for financial sector deployment.

The stand-out deal from the 30-strong cohort of startups passing through the programme came for Notakey, which has secured an agreement with UBS, Credit Suisse and Swisscom for a Proof-of-Concept on the potential of creating a 'digital identity-ecosystem' and exploring its potential as a cross-industry platform.

Notakey's technology enables users to notarise digital transactions, enabling banks to provide customers with the ability to sign contracts with third party public and private sector orgnasitions without having to furnish proof-of-identity.

Credit risk startup Lenditapp has also emerged from the programme with two PoC's to its name from Swisscom and Raiffeisen Switzerland.

Swisscom intends to run a 4 month PoC, which will see the two firms apply machine learning, data aggregation and underwriting models to automate and reduce the risk in lending to small & medium sized enterprises, while Raiffeisen Switzerland will try out Lendiapp's software for the automated digital processing of balance sheets.

Raiffeisen Switzerland has also agreed a PoC with LastMile to explore the possible uses of chat bots in its support operation based on text and voice in all Swiss national languages and dialects.

The 2016 Kickstart Accelerator launched on 22 August, with 30 start-ups comprising 89 entrepreneurs from 19 countries.A final demo day will see the cohort pitch to over 20 international and local investors as well as global corporate partners including AXA, Balderton Capital and World Economic Forum to secure funding or further PoCs.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGSTART UPS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Switzerland looks to ease rules for fintech firms

Switzerland looks to ease rules for fintech firms

02 November 2016  |  7827 views  |  0 comments | 21 tweets | 13 linkedin
SIX bids to build centre of gravity for Swiss startups

SIX bids to build centre of gravity for Swiss startups

06 October 2016  |  3198 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets
SIX hires Digital Asset for post-trade DLT; Swift bids for standards role

SIX hires Digital Asset for post-trade DLT; Swift bids for standards role

22 September 2016  |  6128 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 6 linkedin
Swiss PostFinance and Lendico form crowdlending joint venture

Swiss PostFinance and Lendico form crowdlending joint venture

11 July 2016  |  5030 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 1 linkedin
UBS strikes alliance with robo-advisor SigFig

UBS strikes alliance with robo-advisor SigFig

16 May 2016  |  6815 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 6 linkedin
Swiss banks investigate common mobile payments system

Swiss banks investigate common mobile payments system

30 March 2016  |  7664 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 18 linkedin
UBS and Credit Suisse launch fintech accelerator

UBS and Credit Suisse launch fintech accelerator

22 March 2016  |  23284 views  |  1 comments | 49 tweets | 22 linkedin
Swiss regulator amends rules to allow fintech to flourish

Swiss regulator amends rules to allow fintech to flourish

18 March 2016  |  11763 views  |  0 comments | 36 tweets | 21 linkedin
Nexussquared launches virtual blockchain startup programme

Nexussquared launches virtual blockchain startup programme

26 November 2015  |  3852 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 3 linkedin
Swiss fintech incubator Fusion ignites with first intake

Swiss fintech incubator Fusion ignites with first intake

24 September 2015  |  6420 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 7 linkedin
SIX Group sets up fintech incubator

SIX Group sets up fintech incubator

13 August 2015  |  12301 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 6 linkedin
UBS taps startup community with Future of Finance Challenge

UBS taps startup community with Future of Finance Challenge

12 August 2015  |  8808 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 14 linkedin
Swiss banks join SIX and Swisscom to push mobile payments to the high street

Swiss banks join SIX and Swisscom to push mobile payments to the high street

05 August 2015  |  8090 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 7 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Credit Suisse - all news
UBS - all news
 

Related company information

Credit Suisse

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10146 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8734 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8300 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6601 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter