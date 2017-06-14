 
Login | Sign up |Help
15 June 2017
Book a meeting today
» View all news Next story »

Finra to set up fintech industry committee

14 hours ago  |  1990 views  |  0 light bulbs

US regulatory body Finra has established an Innovation Outreach initiative to co-ordinate its ongoing research into fintech trends, beginning with a blockchain symposium in New York.

The initiative will build on recent efforts by the self-regulatory organisation to focus on fintech, such as the launch of a new Webpage that highlights emerging trends, including pieces on blockchain technology and digital investment advice.

“Finra has long been engaged in discussions about fintech issues with member firms and other key stakeholders," says Robert Cook, Finra president and CEO. "The Innovation Outreach Initiative will enable us to better track fintech developments across the rapidly changing industry environment in order to support innovation in the industry while maintaining investor protection and market integrity."

To support the effort, Finra has created a cross-departmental team led by its Office of Emerging Regulatory Issues that will take the lead on a number of programme elements, including the creation of a Fintech Industry Committee and the development of an enhanced communications strategy via regional roundtables and published research.

As an initial step, Finra will host a half-day Blockchain Symposium in New York City on 13 July bringing together regulators and industry leaders to discuss the use of distributed ledger technology and related opportunities and challenges.
ChannelsSTART UPSRISK & REGULATIONWHOLESALE BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Finra paper explores implications of blockchain for securities industry

Finra paper explores implications of blockchain for securities industry

19 January 2017  |  9619 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 12 linkedin
Finra takes a closer look at robo-advisors

Finra takes a closer look at robo-advisors

15 March 2016  |  6599 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 6 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Finra (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.ebaday.comvisit www.response.ncr.comvisit www.events.sap.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Only banks that become 'digital houses' will survive forthcoming disruption - BBVA chiefOnly banks that become 'digital houses' wi...
11163 views comments | 34 tweets | 49 linkedin
Lloyds Bank inks £1.3 billion IT outsourcing deal with IBMLloyds Bank inks £1.3 billion IT outs...
10474 views comments | 18 tweets | 31 linkedin
satelliteFormer UBS innovation lead establishes cry...
8415 views comments | 14 tweets | 4 linkedin
Nasdaq joins €7M funding round in French blockchain outfit StratumnNasdaq joins €7M funding round in French b...
8386 views comments | 9 tweets | 7 linkedin
Amazon taps merchant data to grow lending businessAmazon taps merchant data to grow lending...
7351 views comments | 13 tweets | 27 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter