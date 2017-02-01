 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

SoFi moves beyond lending with acquisition of mobile banking startup Zenbanx

01 February 2017  |  8779 views  |  1 Go!

Online lender SoFi is stepping up its efforts to take on America's banks by buying fellow fintech player Zenbanx, enabling it to offer checking accounts, credit cards and international money transfers. Financial terms were not disclosed.

SoFi launched in 2011, enabling graduates to consolidate and refinance their federal and private student loans. Since then, the company has expanded its offerings to include mortgages, mortgage refinancing, and personal loans.

The firm has proved a fintech success story, picking up in the region of $1.4 billion in finding and winning over more than 230,000 customers.

Now it is aiming to expand into other retail banking areas by teaming up with Zenbanx. Although terms have not been revealed, the deal is expected to be worth around $100 million when it closes later this month.

Founded in 2012 by former ING Direct CEO Arkadi Kuhlmann, Zenbanx offers a mobile banking account that lets people save, send and spend money in multiple currencies both domestically and internationally. The firm is not a bank, teaming up with FDIC member Wilmington Savings Fund Society, which issues accounts.

The deal gives SoFi a way to expand its business after a year in which many online lenders, including Lending Club, Prosper and OnDeck Capital, have struggled with tightening capital markets and regulatory issues.

Kuhlmann is staying on, assuming an executive role leading banking products at SoFi, and Zenbanx’s staff will also be joining the company.

Mike Cagney, CEO, SoFi, says: "With Zenbanx joining SoFi, we’re moving one step closer to becoming the center of our members’ financial lives by adding SoFi deposit, money transfer, and credit card products to our offerings for members."
ChannelsPAYMENTSRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINECARDS
KeywordsFINDEXMERGERS AND ACQUISITIONSNON-BANK COMPETITORS

Comments: (1)

Ketharaman Swaminathan
Ketharaman Swaminathan - GTM360 Marketing Solutions - Pune | 02 February, 2017, 10:45

At last I've found a fintech that offers credit card.

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Prosper slashes workforce as online lenders feel the heat

Prosper slashes workforce as online lenders feel the heat

04 May 2016  |  5467 views  |  2 comments | 11 tweets | 8 linkedin
Former DB chief Jain to join SoFi

Former DB chief Jain to join SoFi

29 February 2016  |  3913 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 3 linkedin
Alternative lender SoFi becomes Fico-free zone

Alternative lender SoFi becomes Fico-free zone

12 January 2016  |  5660 views  |  3 comments | 9 tweets | 6 linkedin
SoftBank leads $1 billion funding round in marketplace lender SoFi

SoftBank leads $1 billion funding round in marketplace lender SoFi

01 October 2015  |  4696 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 6 linkedin
Former ING Direct chief launches Canadian mobile banking service

Former ING Direct chief launches Canadian mobile banking service

27 January 2015  |  5920 views  |  3 comments | 5 tweets | 10 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10149 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8759 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8320 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6608 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter