Mizuho prepares for API banking

Japan's Mizuho is implementing API interfaces to third party personal financial management apps through a collaboration with IBM.

The bank will run IBM Japan's FinTech API interface, as well as IBM API Connect on the IBM Cloud and IBM DataPower Gateway.



"API banking becomes a crucial step that helps drive open innovations by new technologies for customers, business partners, and Mizuho Bank," says Masahiko Kato, sSenior technical officer, Mizuho Bank. "Instead of competition, Mizuho continues to collaborate with business partners to create and provide innovative, secured services for customers."



He says IBM's tech suite will enable the bank to create, run, and manage APIs for both on-premise and cloud environments.



IBM Japan says it will also collaborate directly with Mizuho Bank to offer advanced IoT Payment services to its customers all within the IBM Cloud.



In February, Mizuho kicked off research and development on the creation of a platform for secure payments using IoT devices such as smart home kits, connected cars, and wearables.