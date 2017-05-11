 
11 May 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
Mizuho and World Innovation Lab to establish fintech joint venture

3 hours ago Japanese flag

Mizuho is joining forces with World Innovation Lab to create a joint venture comapny that will pair with startups from Japan and the US to create new business services utilising fintech innovations and the Internet of Things.

MHFG and WiL are establishing a joint taskforce with the aim of creating the new unit by the summer of 2017. The bank says the incubator will focus on commercial applications of technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, and blockchain, as well as the creation of disruptive new business models.

In addition to MHFG and WiL, a number of other top Japanese corporations are in discussions to sign on as shareholders, including Itochu Corporation, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance, and The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company.

The venture is the latest in a series of partnerships established by the bank this year, including a digital wallet joint venture with Metaps, an Asean fintech combination with Marubeni, and an R&D agreement with Soracom encompassing the Internet of Things.
