Login | Sign up |Help
23 May 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Newswire hacker convicted over role in $30 million insider trading scheme

49 minutes ago  |  369 views  |  0 Signature

A Ukrainian hacker has pleaded guilty to his part in an international scheme to hack into three business newswires, steal yet-to-be published press releases and make trades that allegedly generated approximately $30 million in illegal profits.

Vadym Iermolovych, 28, of Kiev, Ukraine, is the first hacker convicted in a conspiracy to steal 150,000 press releases from three major newswire companies for use in illicit trading. Iermolovych pleaded guilty before US District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo to a three-count information charging him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit computer hacking, and aggravated identity theft. he was given a two-and-a-half-year jail sentence.

He joins four other members of the gang behind the thefts to have lodged a guilty plea. Four securities traders involved in the conspiracy have also been charged.

At the plea hearing, Iermolovych admitted that he was personally involved in the hacks into the Marketwired, PR Newswire and Business Wire databanks. He admitted to hacking into PRN’s network between January 2013 and March 2013. He also admitted that he obtained a set of user credentials of PRN employees stolen from a computer hack into a social networking website and then used at least one of those credentials to ultimately gain access into PRN’s computer network.

The hackers shared the stolen releases with the traders using overseas computer servers that they controlled. The traders created “shopping lists” or “wish lists” for the hackers listing desired upcoming press releases for publicly traded companies from Marketwired and PRN. Information on hundreds of companies were targeted in the scheme, including Align Technology Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Hewlett Packard, Home Depot, Panera Bread Co., and Verisign Inc.

The traders paid the hackers for access to the overseas servers based, in part, on a percentage of the $30 million profit the traders made from their illegal trading activities.
ChannelsSECURITYWHOLESALE BANKINGTRADE EXECUTION

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Chinese hackers made $3 million trading on confidential M&amp;A data swiped from corporate lawyers

Chinese hackers made $3 million trading on confidential M&A data swiped from corporate lawyers

12 May 2017  |  6315 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 8 linkedin
Hong Kong to tighten cyber-security rules in wake of multiple stock hacks

Hong Kong to tighten cyber-security rules in wake of multiple stock hacks

10 May 2017  |  7682 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 11 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.niceactimize.comDownload the paper nowvisit www.events.sap.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
European banks lobby Commission to push ahead with screen scraping banEuropean banks lobby Commission to push ah...
8774 views comments | 29 tweets | 35 linkedin
Time for data-driven banking to come of ageTime for data-driven banking to come of ag...
8645 views comments | 28 tweets | 35 linkedin
Google and PayPal partner for mobile shopping by fingerprintGoogle and PayPal partner for mobile shopp...
8498 views comments | 27 tweets | 27 linkedin
Banks must get on AI bandwagon now – new Finextra researchBanks must get on AI bandwagon now – new F...
8288 views comments | 22 tweets | 30 linkedin
Twins fool HSBC voice biometrics - BBCTwins fool HSBC voice biometrics - BBC
8208 views comments | 19 tweets | 24 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter