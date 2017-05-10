Login | Sign up |Help
10 May 2017
Visit cib.db.com
» View all news Next story »

Hong Kong to tighten cyber-security rules in wake of multiple stock hacks

9 hours ago  |  2175 views  |  0 Hong Kong view

Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission is proposing new rules to strengthen cyber-security controls for stock trading following a spate of hacking incidents that resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in losses.

The SFC is launching a two-month consultation on the proposed guidelines that set out 20 baseline cybersecurity requirements to mitigate against hacking risks.

The regulatory body says that for the 18 months ended 31 March 2017, 12 licensed corporations reported 27 cybersecurity incidents, most of which involved hackers gaining access to clients’ internet-based trading accounts with securities brokers, resulting in unauthorised trades totalling more than $110 million. Other incidents involved distributed denial-of-service attacks, accompanied by threats of extortion.

Key proposed requirements include two-factor authentication, for clients’ system login and prompt notification to clients of unusual activities in their internet trading accounts.

In addition, the SFC proposes to expand the scope of cybersecurity-related regulatory principles to cover the trading of securities which are not listed or traded on an exchange and to update the definition of 'internet-trading' to include mobile phones.

“Hacking of internet trading accounts is the most serious cybersecurity risk faced by internet brokers in Hong Kong,” says Ashley Alder, the SFC’s chief executive officer. “Brokers must strengthen their resilience to hacking and other cybersecurity risks by adopting robust preventive and detective controls.”
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGSECURITYRISK & REGULATIONTRADE EXECUTION

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

CFTC approves rules to strengthen cyber resilience in financial markets

CFTC approves rules to strengthen cyber resilience in financial markets

09 September 2016  |  7255 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 8 linkedin
SEC bills cyber threats as biggest risk to financial markets

SEC bills cyber threats as biggest risk to financial markets

18 May 2016  |  4999 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 11 linkedin
Cyber risks pose the single biggest threat to modern financial markets - CFTC

Cyber risks pose the single biggest threat to modern financial markets - CFTC

04 December 2015  |  10012 views  |  0 comments | 24 tweets | 31 linkedin
Fear of cyber-attacks drives increased belief in FS sector 'high-impact event'

Fear of cyber-attacks drives increased belief in FS sector 'high-impact event'

01 December 2015  |  4699 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 8 linkedin
Man jailed for Hong Kong exchange cyber-attack stunt

Man jailed for Hong Kong exchange cyber-attack stunt

12 November 2012  |  6857 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 3 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comDownload the paper nowvisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutions

Who is commenting?

Ketharaman Swaminathan Ketharaman Swaminat... Commented on: The biggest threat to...
A Finextra member Gerard Hergenroeder Commented on: Core banking veterans...
Dinesh Katyal Dinesh Katyal Commented on: Bank of England to tak...
A Finextra member Finextra Member Commented on: Barclays campaigns to...
A Finextra member Finextra Member Commented on: Correspondent banking...

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Bitcoin set to go boomBitcoin set to go boom
21444 views comments | 33 tweets | 29 linkedin
Hackers exploit SS7 telco flaw to raid German bank accountsHackers exploit SS7 telco flaw to raid Ger...
10735 views comments | 18 tweets | 34 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBlockchain and Supply Chain Finance: the m...
8529 views 0 | 17 tweets | 7 linkedin
RBS gives AI a helping hand with 'hybrid bots'RBS gives AI a helping hand with 'hybrid b...
7787 views comments | 21 tweets | 9 linkedin
Fintech coalition formed to fight EBA plans to outlaw screen scrapingFintech coalition formed to fight EBA plan...
7230 views comments | 29 tweets | 21 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter