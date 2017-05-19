Login | Sign up |Help
19 May 2017
Visit cib.db.com
» View all news Next story »

UK SMEs missing out on £1.6bn by not accepting 'next gen' payments

2 hours ago  |  662 views  |  0 androidpayuk

Small and medium sized enterprises are missing out on an estimated £1.6 billion by not accepting next generation payments technology such as one-click ordering and 'conversational' transactions, according to research from Barclaycard.

The figure is extrapolated from a survey of 2010 Brits, who were asked to estimate the total number of times that they abandoned a payment over the past year because a specific 'next generation' payment method - such as in-store invisible payments, online invisible payments, conversational payments, and cryptocurrencies - was not available.

Nearly half of millennial shoppers are opting to pay using next generation payment tools, with 29% ditching a purchase they couldn't pay for with one of these options. Among all ages, 15% have abandoned transactions.

Nearly one in four small retailers admit they have lost customers because of a lack of emerging, but increasingly popular payment options - rising to two thirds when modern technology such as contactless, online payments, mobile and wearable devices are taken into account.

With over a fifth of millennials keen to use next generation ways to pay more frequently, the findings indicate that innovation is increasingly important for SMEs if they are to keep their appeal with younger shoppers, especially as their spending power increases, says Barclaycard.

Although almost three in ten SME retailers have plans to update their offering in the next six months, a fifth do not think they need to introduce invisible payments. This is despite the fact that 27% of 18-34 year olds predict that invisible payments will become the most popular form of payment in the next five years and over half believe cash will eventually become redundant.

What’s more, far from embracing these cutting-edge methods, a significant proportion of SME retailers are also still to introduce mainstream electronic payments technology such as contactless. Despite September marking 10 years since Barclaycard first launched contactless in the UK, a quarter of smaller in-store retailers are yet to introduce this form of payment.

Greg Liset, head, small business, Barclaycard, says: "Our figures show that SMEs are losing sales by not adopting increasingly popular technologies that facilitate invisible and conversational payments. While it’s encouraging that many smaller retailers are becoming aware of the importance of these emerging methods, they need to turn this ambition into action to steal a march on the competition and keep up with consumers both now and in the future."
ChannelsCARDSRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINE
KeywordsE-COMMERCEEFTPOS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

FCA vows to tackle fraud on lost and stolen contactless cards

FCA vows to tackle fraud on lost and stolen contactless cards

31 March 2017  |  6703 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 19 linkedin
Barclaycard offers free Uber rides to customers

Barclaycard offers free Uber rides to customers

14 March 2017  |  7013 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 20 linkedin
Cashing out

Cashing out

03 October 2016  |  8591 views  |  1 comments | 16 tweets | 23 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Barclays Bank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit www.capgemini.com/worldreportsDownload the paper nowvisit dh.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
hands typing furiouslyEnterprise Ethereum Alliance: a blockchain...
9835 views 0 | 7 tweets | 8 linkedin
EBAday 2017: Towards full payments digitalisationEBAday 2017: Towards full payments digital...
8611 views comments | 5 tweets | 4 linkedin
Monzo puts API development on the back burnerMonzo puts API development on the back bur...
7734 views comments | 20 tweets | 14 linkedin
Rabobank enters digital identity marketRabobank enters digital identity market
7645 views comments | 18 tweets | 21 linkedin
'Alexa, open Amex''Alexa, open Amex'
7310 views comments | 18 tweets | 25 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter