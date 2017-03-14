Barclaycard offers free Uber rides to customers

Barclaycard is tapping into the popularity of Uber to launch a loyalty programme for UK credit card holders.

The deal will see Barclaycard’s personal credit card customers benefit from a free Uber ride, up to the value of £15, for every ten that they take and pay for using their Barclaycard until the end of the year.



Also under the agreement, first time Uber users who add a Barclaycard or Barclays personal debit card to the app will receive up to £10 off each of their first two trips booked through the Uber app.



Brian Cole, CEO of Barclaycard UK, says: “We’re constantly looking for new ways to give our 10 million customers additional value on their everyday spend and make their lives easier with new innovation. Working with Uber will see us offer great value to Barclaycard holders, and builds on our heritage of innovation in the transport space as we work together to drive forward exciting new ways of rewarding customer loyalty.”