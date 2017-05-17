Login | Sign up |Help
17 May 2017
Visit www.capgemini.com/worldreports
» View all news Next story »

DrnkPay app blocks credit cards if you've had too much to drink

5 hours ago  |  1120 views  |  0 drnkpay

A new mobile app is promising to help users avoid drunken late night impulse spending by linking credit and debit cards to a breathalyser and, if too much has been imbibed, barring certain purchases.

The brainchild of financial consultancy iBe TSE, the DrnkPay app asks users to link their cards and select the number of drinks they wish to have in advance of an evening out. Then, the drinker can choose the types of payments which are to be blocked - pubs, food, online shopping - for a 12 hour period.

After that, every time they want to make a payment they have to use the breathalyser, which is connected to the app via bluetooth. If the user is under the predefined limit, the card is activated and the payment can be made. If they are over, the card is blocked.



Drinkers who do not want to carry around a breathalyser can strap a Quantac Tally wearable biosensor to their wrists to constantly analyse the alcohol content in their bloodstream. Meanwhile, a 'help me out’ feature lets users book an emergency Uber to get home safely.

Insisting that its service is more than just a gimmick, iBe TSE cites a poll of 1000 UK alcohol drinkers aged 18-34 which found that half have regretted a purchase made when drunk. Among the addled impulse buys admitted to are flying lessons, a rowing club lifetime membership for someone who doesn’t row, £250 vintage Star Wars toys, 30 pairs of flip flops, a caravan and a live chicken.

The firm says it plans to officially launch the app in around 12 months, adding that it is in "discussions" with a number of banks and card providers about rolling out the technology to their customers.

Francesco Scarnera, CEO, iBe TSE, says: "This is a problem many of us have encountered, so we decided to create a simple solution which uses the latest technology. Once you’ve hit your self-imposed limit, the app will lock your card and prevent you making further payments. It’s up to you whether to block all payments, or just certain ‘weak points’, such as takeaways, clubs, or that flight that seems like such a great idea at 4am."
ChannelsCARDSRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINE
KeywordsE-COMMERCEEFTPOS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.niceactimize.comvisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutionsvisit www.response.ncr.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
KPMG acquires fintech matchmaking firm MatchiKPMG acquires fintech matchmaking firm Mat...
9691 views comments | 27 tweets | 24 linkedin
P2P payments become social normP2P payments become social norm
8512 views comments | 34 tweets | 28 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyEnterprise Ethereum Alliance: a blockchain...
8430 views 0 | 5 tweets | 5 linkedin
EBAday 2017: Towards full payments digitalisationEBAday 2017: Towards full payments digital...
8171 views comments | 4 tweets | 4 linkedin
Monzo puts API development on the back burnerMonzo puts API development on the back bur...
7396 views comments | 20 tweets | 14 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter