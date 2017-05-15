Login | Sign up |Help
15 May 2017
Swift launches cyber-threat intelligence service

Interbank co-operative Swift has launched an 'Information Sharing and Analysis Centre' to provide member banks with timely intelligence on the latest trends in cyber-security.

The new portal includes malware details such as file hashes and YARA rules, Indicators of Compromise, as well as details on the Modus Operandi used by the cyber-criminals. Data can be downloaded as PDF's or as machine-readable files in the CML-based OpenIOC format.

The move is the latest in a multi-year customer security programme intended to help shore up the defences of member banks following a wave of cyber-attacks targeting users of the global messaging network over the past year.

Cheri McGuire, chief information security officer of Standard Chartered Bank, welcomed the initiative: “Having relevant and timely intelligence is a critical factor in effectively defending against cyber threats. Standard Chartered Bank welcomes the introduction of the Swift ISAC portal as a useful complement to information sharing efforts across the industry.”
WHOLESALE BANKINGSECURITYTRANSACTION BANKINGPAYMENTS

