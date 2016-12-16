 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Turkey's Akbank facing $4m liability after hack

16 December 2016  |  12857 views  |  0 Cyber Crime, Swift

One of Turkey's largest banks could be liable for up to £4 million after suffering a cyber attack on the SWIFT global money transfer system, according to Reuters.

Despite the potential liability, Akbank insists that no customer information was compromised, although it is unclear exactly whether any funds were stolen.

What is clear is that  banks connected to Swift's system are being increasingly targeted by hackers, following the theft of $81 million from the Bangladesh central bank.

Swift has promised to name and shame banks that fall short of new security standards to plans to introduce in early 2017.

In an emailed statement, Akbank disclosed that the breach took place on December 8th and that it had taken immediate steps to secure its systems. "This has no impact on Akbank's operations or financials," said the bank, adding that any potential losses would be covered by insurance.

Swift also released a statement saying that it had "no indication that our network and core messaging services have been compromised".

 

ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGSECURITYRETAIL BANKINGTRANSACTION BANKING
KeywordsFINANCIAL MESSAGING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Swift to 'name and shame' banks who fail to meet security standards

Swift to 'name and shame' banks who fail to meet security standards

28 September 2016  |  7064 views  |  1 comments | 16 tweets | 21 linkedin
Swift unveils tool to help banks spot fraudulent transfers

Swift unveils tool to help banks spot fraudulent transfers

20 September 2016  |  6584 views  |  3 comments | 10 tweets | 7 linkedin
Swift presses banks on security as more hacks surface

Swift presses banks on security as more hacks surface

31 August 2016  |  7597 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 30 linkedin
Swift calls in outside help to shore up cyber defences

Swift calls in outside help to shore up cyber defences

11 July 2016  |  6145 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 17 linkedin
Swift to review strategy in wake of cyber attacks

Swift to review strategy in wake of cyber attacks

03 June 2016  |  11823 views  |  4 comments | 19 tweets | 24 linkedin
As details of third attack emerge, Swift calls on banks to report hacks

As details of third attack emerge, Swift calls on banks to report hacks

20 May 2016  |  7311 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 10 linkedin
Swift warns of second victim of bank hackers

Swift warns of second victim of bank hackers

13 May 2016  |  10817 views  |  5 comments | 11 tweets | 20 linkedin
Swift confirms multiple cases of fraudulent message traffic

Swift confirms multiple cases of fraudulent message traffic

26 April 2016  |  7181 views  |  2 comments | 5 tweets | 18 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Swift - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8745 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8312 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6605 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter