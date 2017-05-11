 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 May 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Citi invests in DLT startup Axoni

1 hour ago  |  620 views  |  0 citi bank

Citi has become the latest Wall Street giant to join a Series A funding round for Axoni, bringing the total amount raised by the distributed ledger technology outfit to over $20 million.

Citi joins a group of investors that includes Wells Fargo, NEX Group, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Thomson Reuters, F-Prime Capital and Andreessen Horowitz.

New York-based Axoni has been at the forefront of a number of major trials of distributed ledger technology in financial markets, with Citi participating in several of them, including for affirmations and post-trade lifecycle processing for OTC equity swaps.

Citi also worked on an R3-led test of Axoni’s proprietary distributed ledger software for simplifying reference data processes. In addition, the bank is engaged with an Axoni-led overhaul of the DTCC's Trade Information Warehouse to handle post-trade processing of derivatives contracts over a distributed ledger framework

Greg Schvey, CEO, Axoni, says: "Having the support and domain expertise of a world-class institution such as Citi will allow us to execute our vision even more broadly and rapidly - we are delighted to have Citi join Axoni’s investor group."
ChannelsPOST-TRADE & OPSWHOLESALE BANKINGBLOCKCHAIN
KeywordsFINDEXREFERENCE DATA

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

DTCC to build post-trade distributed ledger framework for derivatives

DTCC to build post-trade distributed ledger framework for derivatives

09 January 2017  |  7137 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 17 linkedin
Big banks prepare $20 million funding round for Axoni - Reuters

Big banks prepare $20 million funding round for Axoni - Reuters

20 December 2016  |  11772 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 4 linkedin
Citi backs blockchain startup

Citi backs blockchain startup

15 December 2016  |  12709 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 13 linkedin
Barclays and Citi test blockchain tech for equity swaps processing

Barclays and Citi test blockchain tech for equity swaps processing

18 October 2016  |  12254 views  |  0 comments | 26 tweets | 22 linkedin
Banks test blockchain for reference data management

Banks test blockchain for reference data management

20 September 2016  |  12507 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 28 linkedin
Citi builds blockchains

Citi builds blockchains

02 July 2015  |  10581 views  |  2 comments | 24 tweets | 12 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Thomson Reuters - all news
Citi - all news
Goldman Sachs - all news
JPMorgan Chase - all news
Wells Fargo Bank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit dh.comvisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutionsvisit www.niceactimize.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Bitcoin set to go boomBitcoin set to go boom
22733 views comments | 35 tweets | 30 linkedin
Hackers exploit SS7 telco flaw to raid German bank accountsHackers exploit SS7 telco flaw to raid Ger...
11138 views comments | 18 tweets | 34 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBlockchain and Supply Chain Finance: the m...
9083 views 0 | 18 tweets | 8 linkedin
Fintech coalition formed to fight EBA plans to outlaw screen scrapingFintech coalition formed to fight EBA plan...
7582 views comments | 29 tweets | 23 linkedin
Deutsche Bank backs pan-industry online identity platformDeutsche Bank backs pan-industry online id...
6910 views comments | 21 tweets | 10 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter