Login | Sign up |Help
09 May 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

Current and Empower join crowded money management app field

5 hours ago  |  1010 views  |  0 Hipster teens with phone

The fast-growing personal finance app sector welcomes two new players today - Current, an allowance management service for parents and their kids, and millennial-targeting Empower.

Founded by Wall Street veteran Stuart Sopp, Current recently raised $3.6 million in funding for its Student Account, which includes a debit card that parents can connect to their bank accounts and give to their kids, adding funds through automated or one off transfers.

An app provides notifications, insights into spending and parental controls. Children can use the card wherever Visa is accepted and spread their money across three wallets: the Spending Wallet to track expenditures, the Savings Wallet to teach financial literacy, and the Giving Wallet to help them identify local charities they can contribute to.

The service costs $2 a month for a two year subscription, or $3 a month for a one year contract.



Says Sopp: "Traditional banks have failed to keep pace with the realities of commerce and consumer needs, specifically for kids getting their first bank accounts.

"The Current Student Account brings allowances into the digital age - providing parents and their children with ways to mutually agree on allowances, how those funds will be used, and the chores and responsibilities needed to gain access to those funds."

Meanwhile, Empower is targeting millennials with its new iOS app which lets users track their transactions and spending habits across accounts.

The firm stresses that it not only lets users see what's going on with their money but also act on the information from within the app by transferring money between more than 1000 banking institutions and setting up automated savings from paychecks. Intelligent autopay for credit cards and student loans are also in the pipeline.

ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGSTART UPSCARDSMOBILE & ONLINE
KeywordsPERSONAL FINANCE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Meniga raises €7.5 million funding round

Meniga raises €7.5 million funding round

07 April 2017  |  4973 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 4 linkedin
Moven strikes gold with TD Bank licensing extension

Moven strikes gold with TD Bank licensing extension

28 March 2017  |  12958 views  |  0 comments | 28 tweets | 25 linkedin
Citi Ventures leads $11 million round in AI-based personal finance advocate Clarity Money

Citi Ventures leads $11 million round in AI-based personal finance advocate Clarity Money

23 March 2017  |  7165 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 4 linkedin
Wells Fargo app sets customers savings challenges

Wells Fargo app sets customers savings challenges

08 February 2017  |  5871 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 8 linkedin
Personal Finance bot Cleo arrives on Messenger

Personal Finance bot Cleo arrives on Messenger

26 January 2017  |  10475 views  |  2 comments | 18 tweets | 14 linkedin
ING launches pocket-sized personal financial advisor

ING launches pocket-sized personal financial advisor

01 August 2016  |  8834 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 29 linkedin
NerdWallet raises $64m

NerdWallet raises $64m

12 May 2015  |  4210 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 4 linkedin
USAA leads $30 million investment in PFM outfit MX

USAA leads $30 million investment in PFM outfit MX

30 April 2015  |  4529 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 22 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.niceactimize.comvisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutionsvisit dh.com

Who is commenting?

Ketharaman Swaminathan Ketharaman Swaminat... Commented on: The biggest threat to...
A Finextra member Gerard Hergenroeder Commented on: Core banking veterans...
Dinesh Katyal Dinesh Katyal Commented on: Bank of England to tak...
A Finextra member Finextra Member Commented on: Barclays campaigns to...
A Finextra member Finextra Member Commented on: Correspondent banking...

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Bitcoin set to go boomBitcoin set to go boom
20477 views comments | 32 tweets | 29 linkedin
Hackers exploit SS7 telco flaw to raid German bank accountsHackers exploit SS7 telco flaw to raid Ger...
10573 views comments | 18 tweets | 34 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBlockchain and Supply Chain Finance: the m...
8207 views 0 | 16 tweets | 7 linkedin
RBS gives AI a helping hand with 'hybrid bots'RBS gives AI a helping hand with 'hybrid b...
7706 views comments | 21 tweets | 9 linkedin
BNP Paribas signs global Snapchat dealBNP Paribas signs global Snapchat deal
7679 views comments | 20 tweets | 26 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter