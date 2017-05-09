Login | Sign up |Help
09 May 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

Core banking veterans raise $12m for new cloud-based venture

9 hours ago  |  1584 views  |  1 Cloud on keyboard

Frank and Mike Sanchez, the men behind the Profile core banking platform, have raised $12 million in seed funding for their new cloud-based fintech firm Finxact.

The funding, which comes from Live Oak Ventures and other strategic investors and angels, will by used to complete development of Finact Core, a cloud-based core banking platform aimed at banks looking to overhaul their systems for the digital age.

The Sanchez brothers founded Sanchez Computer Associates in the early 1980s, developing the Profile core banking system before eventually selling up to FIS in 2004. Both men then spent several years in senior positions at FIS, with Frank Sanchez later acting as CTO at Zenbanx, which was recently acquired by SoFi.

Finxact says it is focused on creating an open API, cloud-based Core-as-a-Service platform that will enable the next generation of always-on, digital-first banking.

While several new cloud-based core banking providers, such as Mambu and ThoughtMachine, are looking to hoover up the host of digital-only challenger banks entering the market, Finxact is aiming to win over incumbents saddled with decades-old technology.

Citing a KPMG study which shows that 60% of banks are either already replacing their entire core systems, or are planning to, the startup says that it, and its founders, have the experience and expertise needed to handle such complicated projects.

The first customers are slated to go live on Finxact Core later this year, with general availability set for 2018.

"We are fortunate to have the support of the banking and financial services industry. We have known, and worked with our investors for 30+ years, and together we have delivered new core solutions to banks of every size.

"Today, we have the depth in our team, the know-how, the technology, a great set of early customers, and now - the initial resources, to launch a new class of core banking as a service," says CEO Frank Sanchez.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGWHOLESALE BANKING
KeywordsCLOUDCORE BANKING SYSTEMSFINDEX

Comments: (1)

Gerard Hergenroeder
Gerard Hergenroeder - IBM - New York | 09 May, 2017, 18:01

$12 million is not very much to get started. A full function feature rich solution with lots of user flexibility and agility that is regulatory compliant costs $hundreds of millions.

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Banks embrace the cloud

Banks embrace the cloud

17 March 2017  |  7882 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 23 linkedin
Fidelity National Financial acquires Sanchez

Fidelity National Financial acquires Sanchez

29 January 2004  |  7271 views  |  0 comments
Sumitomo Mitsui Bank streamlines operations with Sanchez Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Bank streamlines operations with Sanchez Profile

09 October 2002  |  4957 views  |  0 comments
Sanchez wins Polish retail banking contract

Sanchez wins Polish retail banking contract

01 November 2001  |  2092 views  |  0 comments
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutionsvisit www.niceactimize.comvisit dh.com

Who is commenting?

Ketharaman Swaminathan Ketharaman Swaminat... Commented on: The biggest threat to...
A Finextra member Gerard Hergenroeder Commented on: Core banking veterans...
Dinesh Katyal Dinesh Katyal Commented on: Bank of England to tak...
A Finextra member Finextra Member Commented on: Barclays campaigns to...
A Finextra member Finextra Member Commented on: Correspondent banking...

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Bitcoin set to go boomBitcoin set to go boom
20477 views comments | 32 tweets | 29 linkedin
Hackers exploit SS7 telco flaw to raid German bank accountsHackers exploit SS7 telco flaw to raid Ger...
10573 views comments | 18 tweets | 34 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBlockchain and Supply Chain Finance: the m...
8207 views 0 | 16 tweets | 7 linkedin
RBS gives AI a helping hand with 'hybrid bots'RBS gives AI a helping hand with 'hybrid b...
7706 views comments | 21 tweets | 9 linkedin
BNP Paribas signs global Snapchat dealBNP Paribas signs global Snapchat deal
7679 views comments | 20 tweets | 26 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter