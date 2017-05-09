ING digitises current account opening in Germany

ING's German arm has completely digitised its current account opening process, enabling would-be customers to ditch paper and signatures in exchange for video-chat authentication.

To set up an account with ING-DiBa, Germans visit the bank's website, enter their personal details, accept the terms and conditions and authenticate themselves with a quick video chat.



ING says that in most cases an application can be instantly checked and executed. All documents related to the account opening are sent digitally to the new customer.



The new account opening process is just part of a larger programme, called Welcome, at digital-only bank ING-DiBa.



Recently, it introduced a way to make the loan application process easier and faster by enabling applicants to allow ING to instantly verify the income on their reference account - even if it is with another bank.



This, combined with automations in the back-end, has helped to bring down the processing time of consumer loans by two-thirds.



"These digital services enable convenient banking for our customers - anytime, anywhere," says Katharina Herrmann, head, retail, ING in Germany.



Dutch-based ING is planning to bring its German innovations to other countries as part of its Unite programme to create a "consistent, unique and differentiating customer experience".