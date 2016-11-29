 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

ING pulls plug on P2P payments app Twyp

29 November 2016  |  7175 views  |  1 ING Payconiq

ING is to discontinue its P2P mobile payments app Twyp in the Netherlands after it failed to gain traction with customers.

Twyp CEO, Mohamed de Booij said the decision to ditch the service in the Netherlands was made following feedback from Dutch users that a separate app for these kinds of payments that wasn’t linked to a customer's Iban account number had insufficient added value.

Introduced this year, Twyp will continue to operate in Spain where it currently counts more than 300,000 users.

“The Spanish market for mobile banking is different from the Dutch. Mobile banking apps in Spain have less functionality than Dutch apps,” says de Booij.

Dutch users will have any money in their Twyp moved into their bank account on 24 November. Twyp accounts will officially close on 15 December and be blocked from that point on.

Twyp users will be encouraged instead to adopt ING's mobile banking app, which was recently extended to include person-to-person payments.

Says de Booij“The ING Mobile Banking App is well appreciated by customers and there are constantly new features added to the app such as the recent payment request where customers of ING and other Dutch banks can pay via WhatsApp, SMS and email.”
ChannelsPAYMENTSRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINE

Comments: (1)

Hitesh Thakkar
Hitesh Thakkar - FIS Payments Software and Services India - India | 29 November, 2016, 13:51

Point solutions will loose out to fully furnished offerings.

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

ING and KBC create unified payments and loyalty platform in Belgium

ING and KBC create unified payments and loyalty platform in Belgium

06 July 2016  |  6138 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 14 linkedin
ING takes startup path as top banks reap innovation rewards

ING takes startup path as top banks reap innovation rewards

10 May 2016  |  20125 views  |  0 comments | 50 tweets | 48 linkedin
ING activates mobile payments for Dutch Android users

ING activates mobile payments for Dutch Android users

03 December 2015  |  7400 views  |  2 comments | 7 tweets | 9 linkedin
ING to cut 1700 staff and grow digital investment

ING to cut 1700 staff and grow digital investment

25 November 2014  |  8627 views  |  2 comments | 17 tweets | 7 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

ING - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8740 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8309 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6602 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter