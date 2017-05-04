Login | Sign up |Help
04 May 2017
Idea Bank rides the rails with onboard work spaces

Poland's Idea Bank is taking mobile banking to the next level, turning carriages on intercity trains into co-working spaces.

The Idea Hub Express cars will be on select PKP Intercity trains, featuring tables, chairs, screens and other office equipment such as printers and phone chargers.

The carriages will be open to all passengers holding a valid ticket, but Idea Bank customers will have seat priority, with bank staffers on hand to assist.

The bank hopes the scheme will help it win new customers, partly by offering free travel vouchers that commuters can pick up from its regular Idea Hub branches in Warsaw, Krakthrow, Poznan and Wroclaw.

Last year Idea Bank claimed that its free office facilities for entrepreneurs proved so popular that it was forced to close them to non-customers.
