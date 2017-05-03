Login | Sign up |Help
03 May 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

BNP Paribas signs global Snapchat deal

2 hours ago  |  934 views  |  0 Snap

BNP Paribas is strengthening its ties to Snapchat, signing a global partnership deal with the teen-friendly video sharing platform in an initiative to boost its profile among the millennial generation.

BNP Paribas last year generated three million Snap views in a single collaborative programme, acting as an influencer on a Snapchat guide for students studying abroad. It also has its own group Snapchat account, in which staff from all over the world are invited to share their experiences by posting photos and videos on the channel.

The global partnership agreement will see commercial communication initiatives grow around the bank’s major projects, including the forthcoming release in cinemas of sci-fi blockbuster Valerian and the Roland-Garros tennis tournament.

Bertrand Cizeau, BNP Paribas group head of communications, says: “This strategic partnership builds on the momentum which began several years ago within the digital media ecosystem. Our challenge is to be present where our core target is while simultaneously speaking the same language as Millennials, the new generation. They are our future co-workers and future clients."
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-Nickel

BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-Nickel

04 April 2017  |  9093 views  |  0 comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
BNP Paribas to double digital spending to EUR3 billion

BNP Paribas to double digital spending to EUR3 billion

07 February 2017  |  8131 views  |  0 comments | 23 tweets | 28 linkedin
Bank of Ireland lands on Snapchat

Bank of Ireland lands on Snapchat

05 September 2016  |  6868 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 6 linkedin
BNP Paribas to broadcast hackathon on Periscope

BNP Paribas to broadcast hackathon on Periscope

16 June 2016  |  8965 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 3 linkedin
ABN Amro rolls out Snapchat communications channel

ABN Amro rolls out Snapchat communications channel

04 February 2016  |  6551 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 13 linkedin
Snapchat posts sees RBS investment bank head ousted

Snapchat posts sees RBS investment bank head ousted

31 March 2015  |  10405 views  |  1 comments | 11 tweets | 3 linkedin
Snapchat partners Square on P2P payments

Snapchat partners Square on P2P payments

17 November 2014  |  8440 views  |  1 comments | 26 tweets | 8 linkedin
Snapchat files payments-related trademarks

Snapchat files payments-related trademarks

17 July 2014  |  5714 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 11 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

BNP Paribas - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comDownload the paper nowFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan formally quits R3JPMorgan formally quits R3
12035 views comments | 32 tweets | 26 linkedin
UBS moves risk platform to Microsoft Azure cloudUBS moves risk platform to Microsoft Azure...
7969 views comments | 11 tweets | 22 linkedin
Financial sector breaches skyrocket in 2016Financial sector breaches skyrocket in 201...
7544 views comments | 19 tweets | 31 linkedin
Bank branch visitors more satisfied than digital-only customersBank branch visitors more satisfied than d...
7337 views comments | 32 tweets | 25 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyHow banks can engage, expand and innovate...
6904 views 0 | 3 tweets | 6 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter