BNP Paribas signs global Snapchat deal

BNP Paribas is strengthening its ties to Snapchat, signing a global partnership deal with the teen-friendly video sharing platform in an initiative to boost its profile among the millennial generation.

BNP Paribas last year generated three million Snap views in a single collaborative programme, acting as an influencer on a Snapchat guide for students studying abroad. It also has its own group Snapchat account, in which staff from all over the world are invited to share their experiences by posting photos and videos on the channel.



The global partnership agreement will see commercial communication initiatives grow around the bank’s major projects, including the forthcoming release in cinemas of sci-fi blockbuster Valerian and the Roland-Garros tennis tournament.



Bertrand Cizeau, BNP Paribas group head of communications, says: “This strategic partnership builds on the momentum which began several years ago within the digital media ecosystem. Our challenge is to be present where our core target is while simultaneously speaking the same language as Millennials, the new generation. They are our future co-workers and future clients."