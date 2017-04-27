Login | Sign up |Help
27 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

European fintech funding enjoys buoyant quarter while US market tanks

6 hours ago  |  2153 views  |  1 cash

VC funding to fintech companies in Europe spiked in Q1, while US deal activity cooled, according to the latest figures from CB Insights.

Amid upcoming legisltation that could open the door for fintech companies to challenge incumbent banks, Europe saw Q1 funding to VC-backed fintech companies jump 222% sequentially. The spike in deal activity puts total funding dollars on pace to surpass $2.6 billion at the current run rate, the report states.

In total, fintech startups in Europe raised $667 million across 73 deals in Q1. Compared to the same quarter last year, Europe fintech funding rose 121%, while deals rose 38%.

Spurred by big dollar bets on Atom Bank and Funding Circle, the UK enjoyed a 57% jump in fintech deal activity for the quarter, re-affirming Britain's status as Europe's top fintech market despite the recent triggering of Article 50 and a planned withdrawal from the European Union.

The burst of activity in Europe is in sharp contrast to a more subdued outlook in US markets, where deal activity dropped nine percent sequentially and funding fell eight percent. CB Insights estimates that if the lacklustre pace of investment in Q1 continues throughout the year, funding to VC-backed fintech companies would drop 20% from 2016's dollar total.
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGRETAIL BANKINGSTART UPS
KeywordsFINDEX

Comments: (1)

Gerard Hergenroeder
Gerard Hergenroeder - IBM - New York | 27 April, 2017, 14:30

I've been in Fintech for 45 years. We just called something else in the past. It is good to see all the investment activity for both the banks and Fintechs. From my experience I would encourage banks not to become too dependent upon Fintechs since eventually new Fintechs become commoditized in their offerings and industry capabilities. Banks still have a great trusted value propositon. Differentiation and innovation are still the hallmarks of future success. I would encourage banks to invest more in their own unique capabilities and evolve their own DNA for success.

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

London and Singapore remain world's top fintech hubs

London and Singapore remain world's top fintech hubs

10 April 2017  |  11536 views  |  0 comments | 31 tweets | 27 linkedin
Global fintech funding plunges in 2016 but expected to regain momentum in 2017

Global fintech funding plunges in 2016 but expected to regain momentum in 2017

21 February 2017  |  9100 views  |  1 comments | 24 tweets | 15 linkedin
Asia catching US in value of fintech deals

Asia catching US in value of fintech deals

20 February 2017  |  4004 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 7 linkedin
Investment in UK fintech drops by a third in 2016

Investment in UK fintech drops by a third in 2016

07 February 2017  |  7758 views  |  1 comments | 19 tweets | 14 linkedin
China's fintech dragons roar

China's fintech dragons roar

26 January 2017  |  7315 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 9 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit dh.comFind out morevisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutions

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
hands typing furiouslyBitcoin ETF Bites the Dust, Needs More Sec...
15843 views 0 | 7 tweets | 7 linkedin
BBVA runs live funds transfers over RippleBBVA runs live funds transfers over Ripple
12087 views comments | 32 tweets | 20 linkedin
Coinbase plans Ethereum messaging appCoinbase plans Ethereum messaging app
9248 views comments | 14 tweets | 15 linkedin
EC plans blockchain 'observatory'EC plans blockchain 'observatory'
8619 views comments | 9 tweets | 16 linkedin
Plastc goes into meltdownPlastc goes into meltdown
7287 views comments | 12 tweets | 7 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter