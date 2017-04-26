Login | Sign up |Help
26 April 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

DBS and OCBC push QR codes for mobile payments

4 hours ago  |  1258 views  |  0 DBS QR code

Singaporean banks DBS and OCBC are to introduce QR code-based payments at offline stores in a joint project with national payments processor Nets.

Over the coming months, some 2,000 Nets terminals will be enabled for QR code-based payments, rising to 10,000 by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, users of the DBS PayLah! app will be able to generate their own QR code, which they can display at their premises or send to others via social or online channels for payments. And from next month onwards, OCBC Pay Anyone customers will be able to scan a merchant's QR code and proceed to make payments of up to $1000 a day, without the need for a card and PIN.

In Singapore, it is estimated that more than 80% of payments made at small shops are in cash. At hawker centres and wet markets, this rises to 90%.

Jeremy Soo, head of consumer banking group (Singapore), DBS Bank, says: “We believe that cashless payments in Singapore is ripe for disruption. Singapore has one of the world’s highest smartphone penetration and surveys have indicated that the majority of consumers here are open to making payments with their mobile devices. All we need is a solution that has a low barrier to entry, is easy for merchants to implement, and for consumers to use. The DBS PayLah! QR code payment solution ticks all the boxes and is well positioned to drive cashless payment behaviour in Singapore, taking us one step closer to our nation’s vision of being a Smart Nation.”

Singapore is hoping to mimic the success of mobile payments in China, where QR code-based payments from the likes of AliPay have laid the groundwork for a move to a cashless society.

To help spur adoption, DBS will be holding a QR code bazaar from 5 to 7 May, which will see 200 vendors setting up shop at youth-oriented non-profit Scape, each equipped with DBS PayLah!’s QR code payment function.
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

OCBC enables cash transfers via Siri and iMessage

OCBC enables cash transfers via Siri and iMessage

28 October 2016  |  10971 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 15 linkedin
OCBC increases transfer limit on mobile Pay Anyone service to $1000

OCBC increases transfer limit on mobile Pay Anyone service to $1000

05 September 2016  |  4164 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 4 linkedin
Rise of the bots: DBS to put virtual assistant in Facebook Messenger

Rise of the bots: DBS to put virtual assistant in Facebook Messenger

17 August 2016  |  7838 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 14 linkedin
DBS to roll out voice authentication; OCBC to take biometrics nationwide

DBS to roll out voice authentication; OCBC to take biometrics nationwide

24 May 2016  |  6691 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 12 linkedin
DBS launches mobile-only bank in India

DBS launches mobile-only bank in India

26 April 2016  |  9721 views  |  2 comments | 12 tweets | 27 linkedin
Samsung Pay pushes into SouthEast Asia with Singapore launch

Samsung Pay pushes into SouthEast Asia with Singapore launch

20 April 2016  |  7315 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 9 linkedin
OCBC Bank uses Apple Touch ID for account balance access

OCBC Bank uses Apple Touch ID for account balance access

11 March 2015  |  7023 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 10 linkedin
Singapore's OCBC lets customers send money to Facebook friends

Singapore's OCBC lets customers send money to Facebook friends

12 May 2014  |  9253 views  |  1 comments | 13 tweets | 21 linkedin
OCBC introduces 'scan and pay' Android app

OCBC introduces 'scan and pay' Android app

30 March 2011  |  9599 views  |  0 comments
More news »

Related company news

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) - all news
NETS - all news
DBS Bank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comvisit dh.comvisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutions

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
hands typing furiouslyDoes the Buck Stop with GameStop?
16862 views 0 | 3 tweets | 14 linkedin
BBVA runs live funds transfers over RippleBBVA runs live funds transfers over Ripple
11723 views comments | 31 tweets | 20 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBitcoin ETF Bites the Dust, Needs More Sec...
11605 views 0 | 7 tweets | 7 linkedin
Alipay and WeChat near $3 trillion payments milestoneAlipay and WeChat near $3 trillion payment...
9885 views comments | 35 tweets | 38 linkedin
Coinbase plans Ethereum messaging appCoinbase plans Ethereum messaging app
8974 views comments | 14 tweets | 15 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter