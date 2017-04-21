 
Login | Sign up |Help
21 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Crédit Mutuel rolls out IBM Watson across branch network

4 hours ago  |  729 views  |  0 French Flag 1

Crédit Mutuel is giving 20,000 branch employees assistance in the form of IBM's Watson platform, which will help analyse customer emails and provide information on products and services.

Following a year-long training process and 150-employee pilot, the French bank is deploying the Watson cognitive computing platform across 5000 branches.

From this summer, the email analyser feature will help staffers manage the more than 350,000 customer emails they receive each day, identifying the most frequent requests and determining the level of urgency.

Meanwhile, two virtual assistant applications use Watson to help advisors quickly provide customers with information on complex offerings such as insurance and investment products. The technology enabled users to find the right answers to most of their customer questions more than 60% faster.

Crédit Mutuel says that its pilot improved the speed, relevance and accuracy of responses to queries, and ultimately reinforced relationships with customers by giving staff more time for personalised attention.

According to an internal survey of participants, 94% of the respondents would recommend the Virtual Assistant to colleagues and 87% would recommend the Email Analyzer.

The bank plans to expand its use of Watson technologies to additional use cases later this year, for health, personal risk insurance, car credit insurance, and bank credit services.

Nicolas Thery, chairman, Crédit Mutuel, says: "As a mutual bank with a strong local presence all over the country, we continue to invest in our branches to help advisors deliver more personal relationships with our clients, whether face to face, by phone, or digital.

"In this context, Watson is a perfect working partner to assist our professionals, augment their service quality and help them bring more value to clients."
ChannelsRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCEBRANCH BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

SIX and IBM to build Watson-powered cyber-security hub

SIX and IBM to build Watson-powered cyber-security hub

24 March 2017  |  7125 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 13 linkedin
Watson data scientist talks up 'augmented intelligence' for financial services

Watson data scientist talks up 'augmented intelligence' for financial services

08 December 2016  |  20567 views  |  0 comments | 31 tweets | 20 linkedin
IBM to acquire Promontory; create AI-driven compliance subsidiary

IBM to acquire Promontory; create AI-driven compliance subsidiary

29 September 2016  |  8179 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 22 linkedin
Mizuho Bank taps IBM's Watson to give robot branch workers an IQ boost

Mizuho Bank taps IBM's Watson to give robot branch workers an IQ boost

04 March 2016  |  10991 views  |  1 comments | 23 tweets | 25 linkedin
Standard Bank deploys IBM's Watson to crunch customer data

Standard Bank deploys IBM's Watson to crunch customer data

24 October 2014  |  17667 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 19 linkedin
DBS to deploy IBM Watson to crunch big data

DBS to deploy IBM Watson to crunch big data

09 January 2014  |  7558 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 8 linkedin
ANZ and Royal Bank of Canada to engage with IBM's Watson

ANZ and Royal Bank of Canada to engage with IBM's Watson

22 May 2013  |  10266 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 9 linkedin
Citi turns to IBM's Watson supercomputer for Big Data challenge

Citi turns to IBM's Watson supercomputer for Big Data challenge

05 March 2012  |  10508 views  |  0 comments
More news »

Related company news

IBM Financial Services - all news
credit mutuel - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comVisit us at NACHAvisit dh.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Western Union and MoneyGram unveil Facebook Messenger bots; Mastercard and Amex pile inWestern Union and MoneyGram unveil Faceboo...
7113 views comments | 16 tweets | 14 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyNational Blockchain Coalition: No Dutch Po...
6690 views 2 | 1 tweets
Lloyds partners Microsoft to pilot facial recognition access to online bankingLloyds partners Microsoft to pilot facial...
5964 views comments | 22 tweets | 19 linkedin
Bank of England accelerator to tackle Big Data and privacy in distributed ledgersBank of England accelerator to tackle Big...
5584 views comments | 18 tweets | 11 linkedin
satelliteEuroclear Bankchain service processes 100,...
5470 views comments | 4 tweets

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter