11 April 2017
SIX and IBM to build Watson-powered cyber-security hub

24 March 2017

Swiss Financial infrastructure operator SIX is to use the cognitive computing ability of IBM Watson to build a new cyber-security hub to help banks comply with Swiss privacy laws and regulations.

The new Security Operations Center (SOC) will be housed at SIX’s offices in Switzerland to provide localised cyber security services tailored to needs of the region.

The centerpiece of the service is IBM QRadar Advisor with Watson, the first tool that taps into Watson’s corpus of cyber security insights derived from a library of over one million security documents.

The services will be initially offered to banking industry customers of SIX and IBM who need security, regulatory, compliance and audit capabilities located in the region to ensure adherence to existing or future Swiss data privacy and data protection legislation.

The two companies are currently crafting a roadmap to define the basic building blocks of the new platform and the required governance objectives.
WHOLESALE BANKING SECURITY RISK & REGULATION RETAIL BANKING
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

