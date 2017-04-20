 
Login | Sign up |Help
20 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Alipay and WeChat near $3 trillion payments milestone

1 hour ago  |  1160 views  |  0 WeChat wallet

A new study by the UN-based Better Than Cash Alliance reveals that Alipay and WeChat Pay enabled $2.9 trillion in Chinese digital payments in 2016, representing a 20-fold increase in the past four years.

The Alliance believes the shift in payments to popular social platforms in China contains key lessons to help other countries include more people in the economy by transitioning from cash to digital payments.

“Social networks and e-commerce platforms are growing in every economy, whether large or small,” says Ruth Goodwin-Groen, managing director at the Better Than Cash Alliance. “In China, digital payments are thriving from these channels, bringing millions of people into the economy.”

Big data generated through these platforms helps to build credit-scoring history and boost access to credit, particularly for low-income financially-excluded populations, she says, pointing to Alibaba's Sesame Credit as an example. Subverting traditional credit scoring techniques, Sesame Credit offers an alternative creditworthiness assessment by examining the credit history, financial behavior, contractual capacity, identity, and social networks of users.

Between them, AliPay and WeChat command a 63% market share in digital payments across China and are using their experiences to drive into other aspects of financial services and into new geographies. While emerging markets in South East Asia are a key target, the tech behemoths have also set their sights on expanding into mature European and American economies, posing a threat to territory traditionally policed by major financial institutions.
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Alibaba's Ant Financial merges with helloPay Group

Alibaba's Ant Financial merges with helloPay Group

19 April 2017  |  3361 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 6 linkedin
Chinese messaging giant WeChat has big ambitions in Europe

Chinese messaging giant WeChat has big ambitions in Europe

30 March 2017  |  6843 views  |  0 comments | 21 tweets | 25 linkedin
Standard Chartered opens up to AliPay

Standard Chartered opens up to AliPay

22 March 2017  |  5042 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 10 linkedin
Alipay advances on Europe with bank and processor deals

Alipay advances on Europe with bank and processor deals

06 December 2016  |  7516 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 19 linkedin
CBA provides Alipay with bridgehead to Australia

CBA provides Alipay with bridgehead to Australia

31 October 2016  |  4357 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 7 linkedin
Alipay marches into the US with First Data/Verifone deals

Alipay marches into the US with First Data/Verifone deals

25 October 2016  |  7567 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 12 linkedin
Wirecard opens up Alipay to European merchants - POS integration not necessary

Wirecard opens up Alipay to European merchants - POS integration not necessary

02 September 2016  |  8538 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 11 linkedin
Ingenico provides gateway to Europe for Alipay

Ingenico provides gateway to Europe for Alipay

18 August 2016  |  6878 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 9 linkedin
Alipay expands into Europe

Alipay expands into Europe

06 April 2016  |  11429 views  |  1 comments | 26 tweets | 30 linkedin
China's Tencent hints at huge WeChat mobile payment volumes

China's Tencent hints at huge WeChat mobile payment volumes

18 March 2016  |  10745 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 19 linkedin
WeChat launches mobile wallet in South Africa

WeChat launches mobile wallet in South Africa

26 November 2015  |  10856 views  |  0 comments | 25 tweets | 16 linkedin
Tencent's WeBank in $1 billion fund drive; WeChat inks money transfer deal with Western Union

Tencent's WeBank in $1 billion fund drive; WeChat inks money transfer deal with Western Union

18 November 2015  |  5705 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 2 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Alibaba - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Register nowvisit dh.comVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
hands typing furiouslyNational Blockchain Coalition: No Dutch Po...
7715 views 2 | 1 tweets
Getting ready for open banking: What the m...
6360 views comments | 3 linkedin
Western Union and MoneyGram unveil Facebook Messenger bots; Mastercard and Amex pile inWestern Union and MoneyGram unveil Faceboo...
6316 views comments | 15 tweets | 14 linkedin
Prisoners build PCs from stolen parts then apply for credit cards in fellow inmate's namePrisoners build PCs from stolen parts then...
5737 views comments | 5 tweets | 7 linkedin
Lloyds partners Microsoft to pilot facial recognition access to online bankingLloyds partners Microsoft to pilot facial...
5686 views comments | 22 tweets | 19 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter