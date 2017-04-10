Payday loan firm hit by data breach

Wonga, a prominent UK payday loan firm, has warned 270,000 of its customers that their accounts may be at risk following a data breach.

The company reportedly discovered the breach last week but only realised that customers' account details were at risk on Friday 7th and then began notifying them the following day. More than 245,000 UK customers have been notified in addition to 25,000 in Poland.

A company spokesperson told news website TechCrunch that “Wonga is urgently investigating illegal and unauthorised access to the personal data of some of its customers in the UK and Poland. We are working closely with authorities and we are in the process of informing affected customers. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused".