 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Payday loan firm hit by data breach

18 hours ago  |  2358 views  |  0 Copenhagen spire

Wonga, a prominent UK payday loan firm, has warned 270,000 of its customers that their accounts may be at risk following a data breach.

The company reportedly discovered the breach last week but only realised that customers' account details were at risk on Friday 7th and then began notifying them the following day. More than 245,000 UK customers have been notified in addition to 25,000 in Poland.
 
A company spokesperson told news website TechCrunch that “Wonga is urgently investigating illegal and unauthorised access to the personal data of some of its customers in the UK and Poland. We are working closely with authorities and we are in the process of informing affected customers. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused".

As of yet, no details have emerged as to the cause of the breach but customers have been warned that personal data ranging from name and address to bank account details and sort codes could be at risk. But Wonga has also stated that it does not believe any passwords were stolen.

The notification process for data breaches is likely to become a much more important issue next year when the EU's revised Data Protection directive comes into force, under which all firms will be required to notify data protection authorities within 72 hours in the event of a data breach or face fines of up to €10 million or 2 percent of global turnover.

Wonga and other payday loan companies have suffered criticism in recent years for the high interest they charge on their short-term loans - sometimes exceeding an annual rate of 1,200 percent. And Wonga, through its investment in high-profile advertisig including shirt sponsorship with football teams, has been at the forefront of consumers' disapproval.

Consequently there has been little sympathy for the company on social media with Twitter users saying that hackers are unlikely to find much to steal because Wonga "only preys on the poor and the vulnerable", and "haven't they stole enough already".

 

 

ChannelsSECURITYRETAIL BANKINGCARDSRISK & REGULATION
KeywordsPERSONAL FINANCEREPORTING/COMPLIANCESOCIAL MEDIA

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Klarna agrees &#163;60 million deal to acquire Wonga's BillPay

Klarna agrees £60 million deal to acquire Wonga's BillPay

06 February 2017  |  6420 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 15 linkedin
New EU rules could cost UK firms &#163;122bn in cybersecurity fines - PCI SSC

New EU rules could cost UK firms £122bn in cybersecurity fines - PCI SSC

17 October 2016  |  16871 views  |  4 comments | 32 tweets | 40 linkedin
Wonga acquires German online payments firm BillPay

Wonga acquires German online payments firm BillPay

18 October 2013  |  6039 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 9 linkedin
Wonga takes on credit cards with e-finance loans

Wonga takes on credit cards with e-finance loans

17 December 2012  |  7384 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 1 linkedin
Wonga in talks to buy US small biz lender - Bloomberg

Wonga in talks to buy US small biz lender - Bloomberg

30 November 2012  |  4460 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 1 linkedin
OFT warns payday lenders as Wonga apologises to MP over Twitter abuse

OFT warns payday lenders as Wonga apologises to MP over Twitter abuse

22 November 2012  |  6835 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 2 linkedin
Wonga starts lending to businesses

Wonga starts lending to businesses

08 May 2012  |  4044 views  |  2 comments
EU data protection overhaul to impose new burdens on banks

EU data protection overhaul to impose new burdens on banks

24 January 2012  |  8938 views  |  1 comments
More news »

Related company news

Wonga - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10156 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8793 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8327 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8191 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6612 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter