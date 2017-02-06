 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

Klarna agrees £60 million deal to acquire Wonga's BillPay

06 February 2017  |  6420 views  |  0 Online Buy and sell button

Fast-growing Swedish payments startup Klarna has acquired Germany's BillPay, a Berlin-based consumer financing outfit owned by UK payday lender Wonga.

Klarna is understood to be paying about £60 million for the 140-person BillPay business, which is licensed by BaFin and offers its products and services in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

BillPay is in the same market as Klarna, enabling online shops to offer invoice, direct debit and flexible pay later installments to customers at the checkout. Established in 2009, it claims 5000 online merchants and 12 million consumer users.

Klarna, which employs 1500 staff, works with 65,000 merchants to offer payments to more than 45 million users in Europe and North America. Backed by Sequoia Capital, the business is valued at £1.9 billion.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, co-founder and CEO of Klarna, comments: “Germany is one of the largest e-commerce markets in the world, and we are delighted to have strengthened our position here with this acquisition.”

The BillPay deal follows an agreement by Klarna in November to take on the team behind the bankrupt Berlin fintech startup Cookies. The Cookies app, founded by former N26 employees Garry Krugljakow and Lamine Cheloufi, aimed to simplify mobile money transfers.
ChannelsSTART UPSPAYMENTSCARDSRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsE-COMMERCEMERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Klarna and Arcadia let online shoppers buy now, pay later

Klarna and Arcadia let online shoppers buy now, pay later

13 September 2016  |  7053 views  |  3 comments | 10 tweets | 23 linkedin
Swedish online payments firm Klarna buys rival Sofort

Swedish online payments firm Klarna buys rival Sofort

18 December 2013  |  4480 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 7 linkedin
Wonga acquires German online payments firm BillPay

Wonga acquires German online payments firm BillPay

18 October 2013  |  6039 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 9 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Wonga - all news
Klarna - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10150 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8761 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8320 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6608 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter