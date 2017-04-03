 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

High-tech startups need a different type of banking

03 April 2017  |  8439 views  |  0 Login

Yifat Oron, CEO of Bank Leumi subsidiary LeumiTech says banks need to adopt a hi-tech mentality if they are to effectively engage with the startup ecosystem.

Recently a young high-tech entrepreneur was in my office, and very frustrated. He urgently needed to issue special bank guarantees for a supplier in Asia to rush a shipment. The delivery was a critical component for a new system he was developing. Everything else was in place except one minor detail: no bank guarantee and therefore no way to meet the deadline. Fortunately, LeumiTech was able to support this entrepreneur so he didn’t miss out on an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to keep his start-up afloat.

Securing financing for this early stage technology company was clearly make or break. What was even clearer was the immense difficulty that this entrepreneur experienced trying to obtain financial support. This is because while the high-tech industry has seen unprecedented global development, our traditional financial systems haven’t adjusted to keep pace.

Banks are conservative organisations who are bound by regulation and process, so when banks encounter the high-tech industry, complete with variable risk factors and fast-paced, agile operations from all over the world, it’s often a shock to their systems.

First time founders of early stage technology companies tend to have minimal financial experience. In many cases it may be the first time they are opening a corporate bank account and it’s often unlikely they’re familiar with the world of credit facilities and bank guarantees.

Worlds apart

The needs of emerging high-tech enterprises are worlds apart from more traditional corporations, which banks are more accustomed to. Many start-ups, for example, operate around the clock, and so business hours are long and with abundant financial needs. Start-ups also rarely have a Chief Financial Officer in place and will almost always begin operating at a loss and in constant search of funding.

Banks serving these businesses must genuinely understand these needs and adapt their approach to give the start-up the best chance of achieving the best results - from the financial products and services it provides, to the skillset of the staff it employs. Even the language of entrepreneurs is not compatible with the typical banker. The key to bridging these gaps lies with the bank’s willingness and ability to learn how the new high-tech ecosystem operates. Only this will allow a universal, genuine understanding between bank and customer.

The road to high-tech high growth

The high-tech ecosystem consists mostly of start-ups founded by young individuals who crave personal, direct and around-the-clock contact with their financial adviser. This builds a close relationship where the banker is intimately acquainted with the business, its characteristics and its managers. The bank can then guide the start-up and support them with their financial needs from the initial stages of development. To deliver an adapted service, the banker has to be in a position to provide overseas banking services, facilitate the execution of complex digital banking transactions and to offer solutions typical for the investor environment of the high-tech world, like venture capitalists. Banks must provide a carefully tailored package of financial services for each stage in the start-up's lifecycle.

A high-tech bank must also support its customers throughout the company’s development, advising them on how to safeguard investor funds and make optimal use of money received. The bank will likely need to support the company through various aspects of geopolitical trends, changes in tax policies in different countries and grapple with the impact of macro processes on the business. In addition, banks specialising in high-tech should offer customers links and connections within the industry to potential investors and designated platforms.

At a pricing level, banking that is properly tailored to the high-tech world will know to offer customers a flexible and individually tailored cost structure, bridge loans to tide them over until raised funds arrive from investors or from government grants, as well as specialised credit products. For example, when evaluating a credit deal, the creditor must take into consideration the lengthy development period and the sizable investments these companies must make. High-tech companies essentially "sacrifice” profitability for the sake of high growth rates (growth of tens and even hundreds of percent per year). If banks fail to adapt their credit policies to meet the needs of high-tech companies, they will fail to provide the right credit solutions.

Start-ups need a bank that genuinely understands its customer. This may not be simple when each customer has unique characteristics, but if the bank is willing to adopt a high-tech mentality, and accept the risk profile in order to support this unique ecosystem, then banking should only help start-ups to succeed.
ChannelsSTART UPSWHOLESALE BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Bank Leumi prepares to launch mobile-only bank

Bank Leumi prepares to launch mobile-only bank

09 November 2016  |  5336 views  |  3 comments | 12 tweets | 15 linkedin
CIBC, NAB and Bank Leumi form innovation alliance

CIBC, NAB and Bank Leumi form innovation alliance

21 September 2016  |  5336 views  |  1 comments | 10 tweets | 7 linkedin
Bank Leumi to run fintech hackathon

Bank Leumi to run fintech hackathon

12 August 2014  |  7483 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 1 linkedin
Israel's Bank Leumi launches fintech innovation hub

Israel's Bank Leumi launches fintech innovation hub

21 August 2013  |  6478 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 1 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Bank Leumi - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10154 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8789 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8324 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8189 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6610 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter