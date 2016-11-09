 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

Bank Leumi prepares to launch mobile-only bank

09 November 2016  |  5336 views  |  3 mobile keypad

Israel's Bank Leumi says it will open a mobile-only bank to the general public later this year.

Built on an entirely new technology stack utilising Temenos T24 at the core, Pepper was rolled out to 'friends and family' in the second quarter. Initially soft-launched with an online lending product, the platform will expand to offer savings and P2P payments via an app dubbed Pepper Pay.

Speaking at a London conference earlier this week, Leumi CEO Rakefet Russak-Aminoach says that she expects Pepper to become another Israeli global startup like Waze or Taboola.

"The world is changing and the walls that protect us are crumbling," she told the audience. "We, the traditional banks, have only one choice: We must change our shape."

The launch of Pepper corresponds with a cost-cutting and efficiency effort at the bank, which has been shutting and merging branches across the country and recently announced an early retirement programme that will see it shed 673 employees by year end.
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKING
KeywordsBRANCH BANKING

Comments: (3)

Raj Singh
Raj Singh - Finova360 - India I Kenya I Nigeria I Ghana I Vietnam I | 09 November, 2016, 11:52

very good move... thats the futuure.

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Ted Sidgwick
Ted Sidgwick - CB Infrastructure - London | 09 November, 2016, 12:22

Congratulations... great move...and a great name with "pepper pay" for the payments app...

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Jonny Paul
Jonny Paul - Freelance - London | 10 November, 2016, 17:56

Launched last week at Bank Innovation Israel conference in Tel Aviv. A wonderful offering, and was really impressed with what I heard. The emergence of a challenger bank is greatly needed in Israel, though interestingly as one of Israel's largest banks Leumi is challenging itself! Hopefully though it will open up the space for more challenger banks.

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

CIBC, NAB and Bank Leumi form innovation alliance

CIBC, NAB and Bank Leumi form innovation alliance

21 September 2016  |  5336 views  |  1 comments | 10 tweets | 7 linkedin
Bank Leumi to overhaul legacy core

Bank Leumi to overhaul legacy core

04 August 2015  |  4521 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 5 linkedin
Bank Leumi to run fintech hackathon

Bank Leumi to run fintech hackathon

12 August 2014  |  7483 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 1 linkedin
Israel's Bank Leumi launches fintech innovation hub

Israel's Bank Leumi launches fintech innovation hub

21 August 2013  |  6478 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 1 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Bank Leumi - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10146 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8735 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8306 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6601 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter