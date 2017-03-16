 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Bank of Ireland invites applications for New York startup space

16 March 2017  |  6324 views  |  0 New York Skyline 1

Irish startups looking to break into the US market are being invited by Bank of Ireland to apply for a spot at a new incubation space in New York city.

The Manhattan office will house seven young firms for free for 12 months, providing working and meeting space, as well as mentoring from the bank's innovation and corporate banking teams on both sides of the Atlantic.

So far, three startups have been selected: security deposit management firm Deposify, mobile marketing outfit Pulsate, and interactive video graphics specialist Axonista.

Firms interested in grabbing one of the remaining four places have until the end of March to apply, gaining access to the space in the middle of April.

ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGSTART UPS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Bank of Ireland-mentored startup Plynk raises seed funding

Bank of Ireland-mentored startup Plynk raises seed funding

17 October 2016  |  5764 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 6 linkedin
Bank of Ireland lands on Snapchat

Bank of Ireland lands on Snapchat

05 September 2016  |  6783 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 6 linkedin
Bank of Ireland welcomes first eight startups to new incubator

Bank of Ireland welcomes first eight startups to new incubator

18 February 2016  |  8059 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 11 linkedin
Bank of Ireland and State Street join Irish fintech accelerator

Bank of Ireland and State Street join Irish fintech accelerator

11 March 2014  |  5792 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 2 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Bank of Ireland - all news
Bank of Ireland - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10153 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8773 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8322 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6610 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter