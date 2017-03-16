Bank of Ireland invites applications for New York startup space

Irish startups looking to break into the US market are being invited by Bank of Ireland to apply for a spot at a new incubation space in New York city.

The Manhattan office will house seven young firms for free for 12 months, providing working and meeting space, as well as mentoring from the bank's innovation and corporate banking teams on both sides of the Atlantic.



So far, three startups have been selected: security deposit management firm Deposify, mobile marketing outfit Pulsate, and interactive video graphics specialist Axonista.



Firms interested in grabbing one of the remaining four places have until the end of March to apply, gaining access to the space in the middle of April.