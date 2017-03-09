 
11 April 2017
Dutch mobile bank bunq moves into Germany and releases open API

09 March 2017 Amsterdam

Dutch mobile-only bank bunq has arrived in Germany and Austria and launched an open API, enabling developers to integrate its real-time payments system into their own apps.

Describing itself as an IT company with a full Dutch banking license, bunq launched in its home market in late 2015, offering customers personal and business accounts managed through its mobile app.

The firm is now branching out into two new European markets and releasing an API to give developers the chance to create their own apps using its real-time payment system.

"Think of apps that track spending habits, apps that send notifications for the best time to get a beer during a crowded concert or apps that ease bookkeeping by automatically categorizing transactions," says the firm.

Adds CEO Ali Niknam: "We are the bank you add to enrich your life with all kinds of unique applications. Daily routines become smarter and more fun as we’re offering short cuts for existing services.

"Think of it like WhatsApp. It simplified the way we communicate. We believe that everybody should be able to enjoy bunq. Launching our app in Germany and Austria brings us one step closer to that dream."
