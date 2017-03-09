 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

CurrencyCloud secures £20 million funding to fuel expansion

09 March 2017  |  3783 views  |  0 Pound note Queen Close up

Fast-growing fintech startup CurrencyCloud has raised £20 million in Series D funding with a new investment from Google's GV and additional capital from existing investors – Notion Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Rakuten FinTech Fund, and Anthemis.

More than 150 companies currently use Currency Cloud as an embedded engine for handling payments at more than 500,000 end users. Klarna, Travelex, Standard Bank, Revolut and Azimo, have all built products using Currencycloud's suite of APIs, routing up to $25 billion in payment flows.

The latest round of funding for the five-year old company comes on top of a £12 million round in June 2015 and brings total funding to date to £44 million.

Mike Laven, CEO of Currencycloud says: "In recent years we have seen the rise of the building block economy. Companies can combine services such as AWS, Google Maps, Stripe and Twilio to build innovative new businesses fast and without the overhead of expensive proprietary systems. Currencycloud provides a set of multi-currency payment and conversion tools that are helping hundreds of companies globalise fast. We are seeing massive and increasing demand for these services, with volumes growing over 150% last year.”
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGRETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTS
KeywordsFINDEX

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

CurrencyCloud names former Misys man Addario as CTO

CurrencyCloud names former Misys man Addario as CTO

23 January 2017  |  3419 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 5 linkedin
CurrencyCloud scores $18 million funding round

CurrencyCloud scores $18 million funding round

23 June 2015  |  4117 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 7 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10153 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8774 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8323 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6610 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter