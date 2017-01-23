 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

CurrencyCloud names former Misys man Addario as CTO

23 January 2017  |  3419 views  |  0 Dollar note jigsaw

CurrencyCloud has appointed the former head of architecture and integration at core banking vendor Misys, Ed Addario, as its new chief technology officer.

The fast-growing fintech startup says Addario will oversee a team of 45 technologists building APIs to drive payments processing at third party companies.

More than 150 companies currently use Currency Cloud as an embedded engine for handling payments at more than 500,000 end users.

Says Addario: “As a tech enthusiast, I’m excited by the opportunity to be part of a company that is leading the digital revolution and to work with APIs that are built by developers, for developers. I am looking forward to leading the team as we continue working to enable the next generation of companies to realise the true potential of the digital economy.”
ChannelsSTART UPSRETAIL BANKINGWHOLESALE BANKINGPAYMENTS
KeywordsPEOPLE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

CurrencyCloud scores $18 million funding round

CurrencyCloud scores $18 million funding round

23 June 2015  |  4117 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 7 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Misys - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10148 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8755 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8316 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6608 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter