CurrencyCloud names former Misys man Addario as CTO

CurrencyCloud has appointed the former head of architecture and integration at core banking vendor Misys, Ed Addario, as its new chief technology officer.

The fast-growing fintech startup says Addario will oversee a team of 45 technologists building APIs to drive payments processing at third party companies.



More than 150 companies currently use Currency Cloud as an embedded engine for handling payments at more than 500,000 end users.



Says Addario: “As a tech enthusiast, I’m excited by the opportunity to be part of a company that is leading the digital revolution and to work with APIs that are built by developers, for developers. I am looking forward to leading the team as we continue working to enable the next generation of companies to realise the true potential of the digital economy.”