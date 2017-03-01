 
11 April 2017
Singapore commuters can now tap-and-pay for their fares with Mastercard

01 March 2017

Singapore's Land Transport Authority is working with Mastercard on plans to enable commuters to pay for their fares with contactless bank cards.

The LTA's collaboration with Mastercard was first announced in July last year.

A pilot of the system will be launched next month with at least 100,000 commuters using tap-and-pay cards on public buses and trains. Users will be able to track their journey and fare history through a special TransitLink mobile services app or on the Web.

Deborah Heng, country manager of Mastercard Singapore, says: “The introduction of Account-Based Ticketing in Singapore’s public transportation system is the latest in Mastercard’s commitment to deliver smart city solutions to Singapore. In the near future, we expect to broaden contactless access by enabling mobile and wearable devices for cashless use.”
