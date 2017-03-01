 
11 April 2017
Switzerland's Crypto Valley Association draws blue chip support

01 March 2017  |  9467 views  |  0 Oliver Bussmann, UBS

Former UBS and Sap CIO Oliver Bussmann is leading a Government-backed initiative to position Switzerland as a global hub for blockchain and cryptographic development with the support of multiple blue chip partners, including UBS, Thomson Thomson Reuters, PwC, Consensys and Luxoft.

Headquartered in the Swiss canton of Zug, Crypto Valley Association is positioned as an independent, government-supported association established to support startups and established enterprises through policy recommendations, initiating and enabling research projects, and organising conferences, hackathons, and other industry events.

Bussmann, who was instrumental in pushing UBS' initial forays into blockchain experimentation, says the Association will draw on support from leading academics, venture capitalists and startups to develop a rich ecosystem of resources and know-how for entrepreneurs and established players.

“Blockchain and cryptographic related technologies and businesses are the wave of the future," he says. "With the founding of Crypto Valley Association, we are promoting more than a region: we have founded a global association as a base for the sector’s most innovative and forward thinking companies."
