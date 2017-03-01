 
11 April 2017
CommBank provides ID verification for gig economy marketplace users

01 March 2017

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is letting members of local gig economy site Airtasker use their banking relationship to verify their identities.

Similar to TaskRabbit, Airtasker acts as a digital marketplace where people can advertise basic odd jobs - from putting up shelves to picking up food - for a price. Members then bid to carry out the tasks.

Now, in an effort designed to provide an extra layer of trust, a pilot will see members who bank with CBA able to add a 'CommBank Identified' badge to their Airtasker profile if the two firms have the same name and date of birth on file.

The feature is designed to complement Airtasker's user rating system, providing another way for people to prove their trustworthiness.

Tim Fung, CEO, Airtasker, says: "For Airtasker, this is the first step in a broader project around verifying identity, skills, certifications and achievements. We’re creating a reputation passport, which will help people know exactly who they are dealing with and what they are qualified for."

Pete Steel, executive GM, digital, CommBank, adds: "As our customers continue to use emerging online services, we believe we also have a role to play in enhancing that experience. Identity verification is one area where we can add value."

ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINESECURITYRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (1)

Bo Harald
Bo Harald - ZEF and Real Time Economy Program - Helsinki region | 01 March, 2017, 09:41

Banks should move much faster into the next levels of trustbusiness - a traditional service. And the public sector should encourage them to put the KYC+e-banking credentials at the service of society at large. Strong e-id needed in public sector - but it makes no sense to create separate tools for something needed seldom.

 

0 thumb ups!
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

