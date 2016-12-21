 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

Hole-in-the-wall gang get 43-year jail stretch

21 December 2016  |  9032 views  |  0 atm

Four men who caused a series of explosions and fires at cash machines have been jailed for a combined total of more than 43 years.

The month-long crime spree resulted in the theft of £120,000 from ten cash machines across London and the Home Counties.

To blow the ATMs the gang pumped a combustible gas into the machine and then ignited it from a short distance with an electrical charge. Only half of the attempts succeeded in breaching the secure cash compartment inside the machines.

They were caught after CCTV images showed a known criminal wearing a T-shirt branded with the wording 'Seasoned Offendor'.

Detective Inspector Mark Bedford, of the Flying Squad, says: "This crime network caused a series of large explosions in petrol stations and it was by sheer luck that no unsuspecting members of the public were injured as they passed by. The substantial sentences handed down today reflect the danger posed to the public by the action of this reckless gang.”

Criminals blew up 492 cash machines across Europe in the first half of 2016, an 80% increase on the same period the previous year, according to recent figures from the European ATM Security Team (East).
ChannelsPAYMENTSRETAIL BANKINGSECURITYCARDS
KeywordsAUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES AND NETWORK SERVICES

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Surge in explosive attacks on European ATMs

Surge in explosive attacks on European ATMs

14 October 2016  |  7325 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 13 linkedin
ATM attack vectors on the rise

ATM attack vectors on the rise

27 November 2015  |  7082 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 3 linkedin
Police hunt fugitives behind ATM explosion ring; &#163;800,000 in cash stolen

Police hunt fugitives behind ATM explosion ring; £800,000 in cash stolen

02 February 2015  |  4184 views  |  1 comments | 2 tweets | 3 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10148 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8746 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8314 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8186 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6606 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter