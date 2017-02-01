 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Former Fed staffer fined for using server to mine bitcoin

01 February 2017  |  11377 views  |  2 Bitcoin

A former Federal Reserve employee has been sentenced to 12 months' probation and fined $5000 for installing software on a Fed server to use its computing power to earn bitcoins.

Network systems communications analyst Nicholas Berthaume pleaded guilty to one misdemeanour count of unlawful conversion of government property in October.

According to the plea agreement, Berthaume installed the software on a Board server to connect to an online Bitcoin network in order to earn bitcoins. How much he made could not be established.

He also "modified certain security safeguards so that he could remotely access the server from home," says a statement from the central bank’s Office of Inspector General.

When confronted, Berthaume denied any wrongdoing before remotely deleting the software. However, forensic analysis led to his firing and eventual admission of guilt.
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGBLOCKCHAINSECURITYRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsLEGALVIRTUAL CURRENCY

Comments: (2)

Dirk Kinvig
Dirk Kinvig - Finextra - London | 01 February, 2017, 10:04

Any mention of how many btc he was able to mine? Assuming that it was only the one non-dedicated server and the profits were split with other participants, then I'll wager significantly less than the value of the fine.

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Matt White
Matt White - Finextra - Toronto | 01 February, 2017, 13:14

Yes, a mention...in the story, Dirk!

"How much he made could not be established."

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Fed paying close attention to 'significant' blockchain

Fed paying close attention to 'significant' blockchain

12 October 2016  |  8599 views  |  0 comments | 28 tweets | 23 linkedin
Bitcoin tumbles as hackers steal $65 million from Hong Kong exchange

Bitcoin tumbles as hackers steal $65 million from Hong Kong exchange

03 August 2016  |  9387 views  |  3 comments | 34 tweets | 30 linkedin
Bangladesh Bank considers lawsuit against NY Fed over $81m hack

Bangladesh Bank considers lawsuit against NY Fed over $81m hack

23 March 2016  |  6072 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 3 linkedin
Brit charged with hacking US Fed's computer servers

Brit charged with hacking US Fed's computer servers

28 February 2014  |  3354 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 4 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Federal Reserve Board - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10149 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8759 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8320 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6608 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter