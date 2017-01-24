 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

If you can't beat them, buy them: Net1 acquires stake in Bank Frick

24 January 2017  |  3357 views  |  0 strategy

Nasdaq-listed mobile payments outfit Net1 has agreed a deal to acquire a 30% stake in Lichtenstein-based Bank Frick, providing a new reverse buy-out model for co-operation between fintech firms with technological know-how and incumbents seeking to develop new digital business strategies.

Net1 and Bank Frick already work closely together through the US firm's European e-commerce subsidiary Masterpayment. The stake sale, which has yet to be approved by the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority, gives Net1 an option to buy a majority share in the bank within two years of closing.

Serge Belamant, chariman and CEO of Net1 says the firm's issuing, acquiring, working capital finance and money remittance products and services are completely reliant on having a stable, long-term and strategic relationship with a fully licensed bank. "There is no better way to ensure alignment and longevity than by becoming a meaningful stakeholder in the bank,” he says.

The family-run bank, which employs 70 people, expects to step up its staff numbers under its joint partnership with Net1.

“Net1 possesses enormous digital know-how," says bank chairman Mario Frick. "With the expansion of Net1’s involvement, we will be able to strengthen our current business areas, drive forward our fintech strategy, develop new digital business models and enter new markets,and thanks to the scale effects this will bring, we can face the increasingly complex regulatory environment more effectively.”
ChannelsPAYMENTSRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINE
KeywordsMERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Rakuten moves into European banking market

Rakuten moves into European banking market

11 January 2017  |  9597 views  |  0 comments | 26 tweets | 24 linkedin
Five fintech surprises for 2017

Five fintech surprises for 2017

11 January 2017  |  22729 views  |  2 comments | 57 tweets | 53 linkedin
OCC to offer fintech firms bank charter status

OCC to offer fintech firms bank charter status

02 December 2016  |  9637 views  |  1 comments | 25 tweets | 17 linkedin
Fintech startups bedding deeper into the banking value chain - McKinsey

Fintech startups bedding deeper into the banking value chain - McKinsey

15 November 2016  |  20205 views  |  0 comments | 53 tweets | 47 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10148 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8756 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8317 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6608 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter