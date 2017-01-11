 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Rakuten moves into European banking market

11 January 2017  |  9597 views  |  0 digital banking

Japanese e-commerce conglomerate and prominent fintech investor Rakuten is to launch a commercial banking operation in Europe from its Luxembourg headquarters.

Initially focusing on providing payment, deposit and loan services for merchants on the PriceMinister e-commerce platform in France, Rakuten Europe Bank plans to expand these services to provide banking-as-a-service facilities to high growth fintech businesses across the region.

The company already operates an online banking service on its home turf, providing personal and commercial banking service to some 3.8 million account holders.

Masayuki Hosaka, head of Rakuten’s fintech businesses, says: “With Rakuten Europe Bank, we aim to provide banking services in Europe that will parallel the successes of the Rakuten Group’s Fintech businesses in Japan.”

Rakuten established a $100 million fintech fund in late 2015 and since taken stakes in a multitude of disruptive startup operations across Europe and North America. Prominent companies in the group's portfolio include Currency Cloud, Azimo, Payoneer, BlueVine and Kreditech.

The company in August also opened a blockchain development lab in Belfast to cater for its expanding portfolio of investments in the fintech arena.
ChannelsSTART UPSPAYMENTSRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Rakuten establishes blockchain lab in Belfast

Rakuten establishes blockchain lab in Belfast

18 August 2016  |  6368 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 8 linkedin
Azimo wins backing of Rakuten Fintech Fund for Asian expansion drive

Azimo wins backing of Rakuten Fintech Fund for Asian expansion drive

05 May 2016  |  5521 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 4 linkedin
PayPal leads $30m round in spare change investment app Acorns

PayPal leads $30m round in spare change investment app Acorns

21 April 2016  |  10042 views  |  1 comments | 19 tweets | 11 linkedin
Rakuten establishes $100 million fintech fund

Rakuten establishes $100 million fintech fund

12 November 2015  |  7915 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 9 linkedin
CurrencyCloud scores $18 million funding round

CurrencyCloud scores $18 million funding round

23 June 2015  |  4117 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 7 linkedin
WePay raises $40m

WePay raises $40m

20 May 2015  |  5379 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 3 linkedin
Rakuten launches Transfer by Facebook

Rakuten launches Transfer by Facebook

07 August 2014  |  7019 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 11 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10148 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8748 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8314 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8186 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6607 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter