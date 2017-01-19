 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

US fintech firms join forces to push data sharing via APIs

19 January 2017  |  17682 views  |  4 Blurr Business People Walking

A host of US fintech firms - including Betterment, Kabbage and Ripple - have set up an industry group to push for consumers' rights to share their bank financial data with third parties.

Backed by Affirm, Envestnet | Yodlee, and Varo Money, the Consumer Financial Data Rights (CFDR) coalition says that Under Dodd-Frank, Americans now have the right to access their personal financial data through technology-powered third party platforms.

Banks have been reluctant to provide access to data to upstart competitors and say that the practice of customers giving third parties the ability to login to their accounts for this purpose poses a security risk.

The CFDR group is pushing for data access via a different route - application program interfaces (APIs). It is calling for the US to follow in the footsteps of the UK, which is moving to an Open Banking standard, and Singapore which is promising an open API.

The new lobbying group says it is committed to "improving dialogue" throughout the FS industry and working with banks.

Its first action is a joint comment letter in response to an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking on Enhanced Cyber Risk Management Standards issued by the Federal Reserve, OCC and FDIC. The letter calls on regulators to establish a hierarchy with regard to cybersecurity risk, "noting the importance of continuing to allow consumers to access tools that enable their financial well-being".

Says Rob Frohwein, co-Founder, Kabbage: "The ability to freely access financial data empowers customers to take actions to improve their financial lives, whether it's accessing capital to grow a business or better understanding their income streams. Access to financial data is not just vital for customers wanting to enjoy financial health, but it also allows companies to provide better user experiences."
ChannelsRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (4)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member | 19 January, 2017, 15:55

And can I assume that the fintechs will share all of their data with banks... in the interest of consumers' rights?

4 thumb ups! 4 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
A Finextra member
A Finextra member | 20 January, 2017, 06:52 I didn't know that customers today don't have access to their financial data...
Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Ketharaman Swaminathan
Ketharaman Swaminathan - GTM360 Marketing Solutions - Pune | 20 January, 2017, 19:48

As a consumer, there's no way I'll want to be left holding the can if there's a breach. If Fintechs want banking data, they should be prepared to underwrite any losses from data breach. 

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Gerard Hergenroeder
Gerard Hergenroeder - IBM - New York | 24 January, 2017, 21:47

I am not buying the Fintech argument on this one. Why would anyone in their right mind want to give away consumer data. The data ia more valuable than the money in the vault. Remember the Dire Straits song with the lyrics, "Get your money for nothing and your chicks for.......". I remember when a company give away its operating system for pc's to a much smaller one. Now that smaller one is the bigger fish.

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

UK consults on Open Banking plan

UK consults on Open Banking plan

23 November 2016  |  8323 views  |  0 comments | 29 tweets | 20 linkedin
Fintech players team on API ecosystem

Fintech players team on API ecosystem

16 September 2015  |  10258 views  |  2 comments | 29 tweets | 19 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Yodlee Inc - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10148 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8750 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8314 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8186 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6607 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter