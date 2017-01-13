Worldpay founder Ogden enters challenger bank space

The founder of Worldpay is entering the crowded UK challenger bank space after gaining approval from regulators for the launch of ClearBank.

Nick Ogden, the serial entrepreneur behind Worldpay and biometric authentication outfit Voice Commerce Group, established a holding company for the putative bank back in July 2015.



Ogden has previous form in the neo-banking market, winning a payment institution license for Voice Commerce in 2009 and setting up a business banking subsidiary dubbed CashFlows in 2013.



For his new venture, Ogden has recruited former Ulster bank chief financial officer Charles McManus as chief executive.