ANZ mobile just the ticket for missing cards

ANZ's latest pitch to entice customers to its mobile wallet offering is a service that automatically updates replacement card details as soon as a card is reported as lost or stolen.

The bank says its customers report about 670,000 cards as lost or stolen each year.



ANZ managing director products Australia, Katherine Bray says: “We know waiting for a new card to arrive can be a real inconvenience. Now our customers can keep using their digital wallet, whether it’s Apple Pay or Android Pay, to make purchases while they wait for the new physical card to arrive in the mail.



The bank has also made it possible for customers to keep their existing Personal Identification Number (PIN), provided it hasn’t been compromised.



ANZ is the only major Australian bank to offer both Apple Pay and Android Pay with about 8.3 million transactions made across the bank’s digital wallets last year.